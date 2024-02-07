"If I don't get 4 gold medals, I am going after 3 world records": Noah Lyles outlines 2024 ambitions after impressive start

Noah Lyles shared his goals for the 2024 season after achieving an impressive start to the year. The 26-year-old athlete won his first gold medal of 2024 at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meet on February 4. He improved his personal best timing by 0.07s, setting the world lead time in the 60m race.

The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meet is a crucial part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour. Lyles won the gold medal at the meet, clocking an impressive 6.44s. He left behind second-placed Ackeem Blake who clocked 6.45s, and third-placed Ronnie Baker at 6.54s.

After having an impressive start to the season, Noah Lyles is now eying the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in March. During an interview with The Guardian, Noah Lyles expressed his contentment with beating Jamaican Ackeem Blake by 0.01 seconds.

“I didn’t know I was in that good shape,” said Lyles.

He also addressed the upcoming championship in Glasgow.

“World lead, meet record. Now let’s go out there and get a world indoor medal in Glasgow.”

The American athlete won three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m races at the world championships in 2023. Speaking about his plans for this year, he told in the interview:

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records.”

He also spoke about chasing Usain Bolt’s world record timings in 2024.

“If I don’t succeed, I will try, try, try again, " he said.

Noah Lyles targeted Usain Bolt’s timing before the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Lyles at Day 8 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Before the commencement of the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Noah Lyles disclosed his target to chase Usain Bolt’s world record timings.

Lyles posted an Instagram picture that read:

"I will run 9.65 19.10",

He wrote in his caption:

"They say if they don't know your dreams then they can't shoot them down", Lyles wrote. "But I have always been more of a guy who loves to hear the screams from the heaters, got a nice ring to it",

Although Noah Lyles could not beat Usain Bolt’s timing, he managed to enter the triple-triple club by winning three gold medals. He ran 9.83s in the 100m race and 19.52 seconds in the 200m race.

Lyles did managed to become the athlete with the highest number of 200m races under the 20-second mark, surpassing Jamaican legend Usain Bolt's previous record of 34. In 2023, the American athlete added six sub-20 200m races under his belt, taking his total to 39.