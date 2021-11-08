India among 29 nations to compete at 2022 Asian Indoor Championships in Nur Sultan

India is among 29 nations that will compete at the 2022 Asian Indoor Championships scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan, said CK Valson. He is the competition director of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA). Valson said Asian Indoor Championships will be held in Nur Sultan from February 11-13. Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said:

“Nur Sultan will play host to the Asian Indoor Championships. We have done the venue inspection earlier last week,” said Valson.

According to the competition director of the Asian athletics body, the distance from the competition venue to the official team hotel will be a 15-minute drive. The only concern, said Valson, will be extreme weather conditions in Nur Sultan during February. It will be a challenge since some of the athletes will be coming from tropical zones to compete at the Asian Indoor competition.

“The temperature in Nur Sultan in February is expected to be below zero. There is a central heated system at the stadium as well at the team hotel, but venturing out on foot will be challenging for athletes who are not used to extreme weather conditions,” added Valson.

The Asian Youth Athletics Championships is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 4 in Kuwait. Valson said all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the age group competition are in place.

“I am in Kuwait right now. We have done an inspection of the venue. All the necessary arrangements are in place for the successful conduct of the Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Kuwait,” Valson said from Kuwait over the phone.

Asian Championships return to Nepal

The Asian Cross-Country Championships will be held in Nepal. The one-day competition will take place on March 12 in Kathmandu’s golf course. Asian competition, particularly across the country, returns to Nepal after a gap of 21 long years.

“Nepal government is supporting the local athletics body for the conduct of the Asian Cross-Country Championships. We visited the venue recently and we are satisfied with the preparations. The 2km cross country loop at the local golf course will be challenging,” explains Valson.

The last time Nepal organized Asian Cross-Country Championships was in 1999. Meanwhile, the Senior Asian Athletics Championships have been postponed to 2023 due to the pandemic, said Valson.

“The Senior Asian Athletics Championships will be held in Thailand in 2023,” concluded Valson.

