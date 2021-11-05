Possible duel between Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain and Arundhati Choudhary for the Worlds: Boxing Federation of India official

India’s Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist in women’s 69kg boxing, Lovlina Borgohain will have to prove her fitness to compete at next month’s Women’s World Championships in Turkey.

As per a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) official on Friday, there is a high possibility of final selection trials to be contested between Lovlina and Arundhati Choudhary to decide who will represent India at the World Championships in December. Choudhary was the winner of 70kg title in the just-concluded Women’s National Boxing Championships.

While the BFI has given the Assamese a direct entry into the World Championships, the national governing body in boxing has announced that gold medal winners in their respective weight categories at the National Championships will qualify for the Worlds.

“Since there are two candidates in one weight, there is a possibility of a final selection trials between Lovlina and Arundhati during the national camp," said the BFI official. "The winner of the bout will represent India in the 70kg weight category."

According to the BFI, the official national preparatory camp in women’s category for the world meet is expected to start in Delhi from November 10.

“As of now Delhi is the venue for the national camp in women’s group for the Worlds," said a senior BFI official. "But in case there is some issue, the national camp will be shifted either to Patiala or Bellary."

Gold medal winners in all 13 weight categories at the Men’s National Championships were given direct entry into the Belgrade World Championships. The same policy was adopted in the women’s group.

“There is a sort of deadlock in women’s 70kg," said a national boxing coach. "The best possible way to compensate both Lovlina and Arundhati is to conduct a trial. The boxer who wins will get a ticket to World Championships."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Post the Tokyo Olympic Games, Lovlina has been busy with celebrations. The Assam boxer is among the 11 elite athletes recommended for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards this year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee