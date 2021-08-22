Tokyo Paralympics: Discus thrower Vinod Kumar retains classification and medal hopes; javelin thrower Tek Chand dealt a tough hand

Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar has retained his T/F52 classification, thus maintaining his medal chances at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

The Games are scheduled to commence on August 24. The classifications of Vinod Kumar and his compatriot and javelin thrower Tek Chand were being reviewed by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the world governing body.

The classification is reviewed by IPC every two or three years depending on the category.

Following the review, Vinod Kumar was re-classified in the T/F52 category whereas Tek Chand was moved to the T/F55 category. Tek Chand was earlier in the T/F54 category.

The chairperson of Indian Para Athletics, Satyanarayana, expressed his satisfaction over the classifications. According to him, this is great news for Vinod, whereas Tek Chand is now a rung above his original category.

“Vinod Kumar’s re-classification is great news. India’s chances of winning a medal in this category are bright and any change here would have been a big blow to Vinod Kumar and the Indian contingent.”

Satyanarayana added:

“Tek Chand, on other hand, has been classified one category above and hence his competition will be that much tougher, but we are sure that he will give his best.”

Para-athlete classification :

In para-athletics, the sport class consists of the prefix "T" or "F" and a number. The prefix T stands for "track", marathon and jumping events, and F stands for "field."

Classification is determined and divided into categories based on their impairment. In general, the lower the second digit, the higher the level of impairment.

T/F51, T/F52, T/F53, T/F54, T/F55, T/F56, and T/F57 are for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg-length difference.

Track and field athletes are given one of the following sports classifications:

● T/F11–T/F13: Vision-impaired athletes. Some of these athletes compete with a guide, who is also awarded a medal.

● T/F20: Intellectually impaired athletes.

● T/F30s: Athletes with coordination impairment and uncontrolled movements, typically from cerebral palsy or a brain injury. Athletes in the lower-numbered classes (up to T/F34) compete seated, while athletes in classes T/F35–38 compete standing.

● T/F40–41: Short athletes, typically those with dwarfism.

● T/F42–44: Athletes with lower-limb impairment, including leg-length difference and reduced range of motion. These athletes do not use prosthetics.

● T/F45–47: Athletes with an upper-limb impairment, including reduced range of motion in one or both arms and amputations.

● T/F50s: Athletes who compete seated due to restricted movement or limb deficiency, ie., someone with a spinal-cord injury.

● T/F60s: Athletes with one or two amputated legs, competing with prosthetics.

