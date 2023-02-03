Indoor Athletics Event 2023: Full schedule, dates, and how to watch

The Indoor Athletics Event 2023 is the eighth edition of the most prestigious run of international track and field indoor competitions.

In 2022, the circuit expanded with the addition of four competitive levels named Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Challenger, replicating the outdoor World Athletics Continental Tour.

The tour will consist of 54 meetings throughout Europe, North America, and Asia by 2023 as a result of the additional events. It will still include seven gold-standard events, five of which will be held in Europe and two in the United States.

Full Schedule of Indoor Athletics Event 2023

The event is divided into four categories. Here is a list of the full schedule of the Indoor Athletics Events 2023.

Gold Meetings of Indoor Athletics Event 2023

The men's 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump, and long jump, as well as the women's 60m, 800m, 3000/5000m, pole vault, triple leap, and shot put, are the gold level scoring events for the Indoor Athletics Event 2023.

27 January - Init Indoor Meeting, Karlsruhe, Germany

04 February - New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston, USA

08 February - ORLEN Copernicus Cup, Torun, Poland

11 February - Millrose Games, New York, USA

15 February - Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais, Lievin, France

22 February - World Indoor Tour Madrid, Madrid, Spain

25 February - Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final, Birmingham, UK

Silver Meetings of Indoor Athletics Event 2023

21 January - American Track League - Hawkeye Pro Classic, Iowa City, USA

23 January - Astana Meeting, Astana, Kazakhstan

27 January - LILAC Grand Prix, WA, USA

29 January - ISTAF INDOOR Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany

31 January - Hvězdy v Nehvizdech, Nehvizdy, Czech Republic

02 February - Czech Indoor Gala, Ostrava, Czech Republic

04 February - Hustopečské skákání, Hustopeče, Czech Republic

04 February - Meeting de l'Eure, Val-de-Reuil, France

07 February - Beskyd bar, Třinec, Czech Republic

08 February - Mondeville Meeting, Mondeville, France

10 February - ISTAF INDOOR, Berlin, Germany

11 February - Meeting de Paris, Paris, France

11 February - Meeting Metz Moselle Athlelor, Metz, France

14 February - Banskobystrická latka, Banská Bystrica, Slovakia

15 February - Belgrade Indoor Meeting, Beograd, Serbia

25 February - All-Star Perche, Clermont-Ferrand, France

11 March - Perche Elite Tour, Rouen, France

Bronze Meetings of Indoor Athletics Event 2023

21 January - Jablonec Indoor, Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic

23 January - CMCM Indoor Meeting, Kirchberg, Luxembourg

25 January - Aarhus SPRINT'n'JUMP, Århus, Denmark

25 January - International Jump Meeting Cottbus, Cottbus, Germany

28 January - Dr. Sander Invitational, New York, USA

28 January - Kladno INDOOR, Kladno, Czech Republic

28 January - Manchester World Indoor Tour BRONZE, Manchester, UK

28 January - Meeting indoor Nantes Métropole, Nantes, France

28 January - Meeting National Indoor, Lyon, France

29 January - Folksam GP Stockholm Indoor, Stockholm, Sweden

03 February - BKK Freundenberg High Jump Meeting, Weinheim, Germany

03 February - Elite Indoor Track Miramas meeting, Miramas, France

04 February - IFAM Gent Indoor, Gent, Belgium

04 February - ORLEN Cup, Łódź, Poland

09 February - Tampere Indoor Meeting, Tampere, Finland

12 February - Sparkassen Indoor Meeting Dortmund, Dortmund, Germany

22 February - Memorial Josip Gasparac Pole Vault, Osijek, Croatia

Challenger Meetings of Indoor Athletics Event 2023

25 January - Meeting Internacional Ciudad de Valencia, Valencia, Spain

28 January - Meeting Internacional Catalunya Pista Coberta, Sabadell, Spain

28 January - Nordhausen Indoor Shot Put, Nordhausen, Germany

28 January - PERCHE EN OR, Roubaix, France

29 January - Elán Míting, Bratislava, Slovakia

02 February - Gothenburg Games, Göteborg, Sweden

02 February - Karsten Warholm Invitation AL, Ulsteinvik, Norway

02 February - Mondo Classic, Uppsala, Sweden

03 February - 10. Breuninger Hallenmeeting, Erfurt , Germany

03 February - Filathlitikos Kallithea International High Jump Indoor Meeting, Athina, Greece

05 February - 17th Rochlitz Shot Put Meeting, Rochlitz, Germany

05 February - RIG Games, Reykjavík, Iceland

12 February - Nordic Indoor Match, Karlstad, Sweden

How to Watch the Indoor Athletics Event 2023

The Indoor Athletics Event 2023 will be televised on FloTrack. Additionally, it will be accessible straight away via Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku. The FloSports app is available for iOS and Android users.

Videos from the event will be saved and maintained in a video library so that FloTrack members may watch them while still a subscription.

