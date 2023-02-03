Indoor Athletics Event 2023: Full schedule, dates, and how to watch

The Indoor Athletics Event 2023 is the eighth edition of the most prestigious run of international track and field indoor competitions.
In 2022, the circuit expanded with the addition of four competitive levels named Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Challenger, replicating the outdoor World Athletics Continental Tour.
The tour will consist of 54 meetings throughout Europe, North America, and Asia by 2023 as a result of the additional events. It will still include seven gold-standard events, five of which will be held in Europe and two in the United States.
Full Schedule of Indoor Athletics Event 2023
The event is divided into four categories. Here is a list of the full schedule of the Indoor Athletics Events 2023.
Gold Meetings of Indoor Athletics Event 2023
The men's 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump, and long jump, as well as the women's 60m, 800m, 3000/5000m, pole vault, triple leap, and shot put, are the gold level scoring events for the Indoor Athletics Event 2023.
- 27 January - Init Indoor Meeting, Karlsruhe, Germany
- 04 February - New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston, USA
- 08 February - ORLEN Copernicus Cup, Torun, Poland
- 11 February - Millrose Games, New York, USA
- 15 February - Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais, Lievin, France
- 22 February - World Indoor Tour Madrid, Madrid, Spain
- 25 February - Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final, Birmingham, UK
Silver Meetings of Indoor Athletics Event 2023
- 21 January - American Track League - Hawkeye Pro Classic, Iowa City, USA
- 23 January - Astana Meeting, Astana, Kazakhstan
- 27 January - LILAC Grand Prix, WA, USA
- 29 January - ISTAF INDOOR Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany
- 31 January - Hvězdy v Nehvizdech, Nehvizdy, Czech Republic
- 02 February - Czech Indoor Gala, Ostrava, Czech Republic
- 04 February - Hustopečské skákání, Hustopeče, Czech Republic
- 04 February - Meeting de l'Eure, Val-de-Reuil, France
- 07 February - Beskyd bar, Třinec, Czech Republic
- 08 February - Mondeville Meeting, Mondeville, France
- 10 February - ISTAF INDOOR, Berlin, Germany
- 11 February - Meeting de Paris, Paris, France
- 11 February - Meeting Metz Moselle Athlelor, Metz, France
- 14 February - Banskobystrická latka, Banská Bystrica, Slovakia
- 15 February - Belgrade Indoor Meeting, Beograd, Serbia
- 25 February - All-Star Perche, Clermont-Ferrand, France
- 11 March - Perche Elite Tour, Rouen, France
Bronze Meetings of Indoor Athletics Event 2023
- 21 January - Jablonec Indoor, Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic
- 23 January - CMCM Indoor Meeting, Kirchberg, Luxembourg
- 25 January - Aarhus SPRINT'n'JUMP, Århus, Denmark
- 25 January - International Jump Meeting Cottbus, Cottbus, Germany
- 28 January - Dr. Sander Invitational, New York, USA
- 28 January - Kladno INDOOR, Kladno, Czech Republic
- 28 January - Manchester World Indoor Tour BRONZE, Manchester, UK
- 28 January - Meeting indoor Nantes Métropole, Nantes, France
- 28 January - Meeting National Indoor, Lyon, France
- 29 January - Folksam GP Stockholm Indoor, Stockholm, Sweden
- 03 February - BKK Freundenberg High Jump Meeting, Weinheim, Germany
- 03 February - Elite Indoor Track Miramas meeting, Miramas, France
- 04 February - IFAM Gent Indoor, Gent, Belgium
- 04 February - ORLEN Cup, Łódź, Poland
- 09 February - Tampere Indoor Meeting, Tampere, Finland
- 12 February - Sparkassen Indoor Meeting Dortmund, Dortmund, Germany
- 22 February - Memorial Josip Gasparac Pole Vault, Osijek, Croatia
Challenger Meetings of Indoor Athletics Event 2023
- 25 January - Meeting Internacional Ciudad de Valencia, Valencia, Spain
- 28 January - Meeting Internacional Catalunya Pista Coberta, Sabadell, Spain
- 28 January - Nordhausen Indoor Shot Put, Nordhausen, Germany
- 28 January - PERCHE EN OR, Roubaix, France
- 29 January - Elán Míting, Bratislava, Slovakia
- 02 February - Gothenburg Games, Göteborg, Sweden
- 02 February - Karsten Warholm Invitation AL, Ulsteinvik, Norway
- 02 February - Mondo Classic, Uppsala, Sweden
- 03 February - 10. Breuninger Hallenmeeting, Erfurt , Germany
- 03 February - Filathlitikos Kallithea International High Jump Indoor Meeting, Athina, Greece
- 05 February - 17th Rochlitz Shot Put Meeting, Rochlitz, Germany
- 05 February - RIG Games, Reykjavík, Iceland
- 12 February - Nordic Indoor Match, Karlstad, Sweden
How to Watch the Indoor Athletics Event 2023
The Indoor Athletics Event 2023 will be televised on FloTrack. Additionally, it will be accessible straight away via Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku. The FloSports app is available for iOS and Android users.
Videos from the event will be saved and maintained in a video library so that FloTrack members may watch them while still a subscription.