Investigation launched as Usain Bolt discovers millions missing from investment accounts

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt is missing millions from his account. Nugent Walker, Usain Bolt's manager, has informed The Gleaner that the Jamaica Financial Investigations Division and Financial Services Commission are now investigating the matter.

Walker said,

"All the relevant steps have been taken to come to the bottom of this."

Nugent had told Gleaner that the Olympic gold medalist had become aware of the deviations in his account on January 11, 2023. According to The Gleaner, Bolt's manager claimed that he could not reveal the sums involved due to the on-going investigations.

Usain Bolt holds his account at the Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). Walker further said,

"He's been with this entity over 10 years... His entire portfolio is being reviewed."

According to The Gleaner, a former employee at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) has been involved in an enormous fraud, which might also involve Bolt's funds. The former employee of Stocks and Securities Limited is represented by lawyer Tamika Harris.

Tamika Harris spoke to The Gleaner but would only provide very minute details about the situation. She said,

"My client is in discussion with SSL and the lawyers representing SSL."

We will have to wait and see where the investigation leads and if the millions of dollars missing from Bolt's account can be recovered.

Usain Bolt retired in 2017 but he still has several sponsorship deals that contribute to his wealth. According to WION, Bolt earned around $33 million from prize money, sponsorship deals, and appearance fees alone in 2016.

How well did Usain Bolt fare in the Olympic Games?

Usain Bolt has won eight Olympic gold medals across the four editions of the Olympic games he competed in. Bolt's first ever Olympic Games was the 2004 Athens Olympics.

But his debut was restricted by a leg injury as the Jamaican sprinter was eliminated in the very first round of the 200 meters. While preparing for his next Olympics, Bolt became a world record holder in the 100-meter. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the legendary sprinter clocked a time of 9.92 s in the quarterfinals of the 100-meter followed by 9.85 s in the semifinals.

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Men's 200m Final on Day 13 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

In the 100-meter finals, he emerged victorious with a world record time of 9.69 s. He won a gold medal in the 200-meter as well by clocking a world record time of 19.30 s. Bolt won another gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay at the Beijing Olympics, but in 2017, Team Jamaica was disqualified because Jamaica's Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping violations.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Bolt won three gold medals. The Jamaican sprinter won the gold medal in the 100-meter with an Olympic record time of 9.63 s. He defended his Olympic title in the 200-meter event as well. The legendary sprinter claimed the gold medal in 200-meter with a time of 19.32 s.

His third gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics came in the 4x100-meter relay event when Team Jamaica won the event with a time of 36.84 s. At his last Olympic games, the 2016 Rio Olympics, Bolt won three gold medals. He emerged victorious in the 100-meter event with a time of 9.81 s, followed by another gold medal in the 200-meter.

Usain Bolt of Jamaica bids farewell to fans after his last World Athletics Championships

The legendary sprinter clocked a time of 19.78 s in the 200-meter to clinch the gold medal. Then in the 4x100-meter relay, he helped Team Jamaica win the gold medal. This was the last gold medal of Usain Bolt's highly impressive career. All this success in track and field, as well as off-field endorsements, contributed to Usain Bolt's wealth, which made him the highest-paid track and field athlete of all time.

