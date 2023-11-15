"Is the triple enough?" - Noah Lyles on being a finalist for Athlete of the Year award

Noah Lyles has made it to the list of finalists for the Male Athlete of the Year award. Lyles achieved an incredible feat by etching his name in history after clinching three gold medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Hungary, Budapest, in August 2023.

Lyles secured his first gold medal in the men's 100m event by leaving behind Letsile Tebogo and Zharnel Hughes. He clocked an impressive time of 9.83 seconds, creating a world lead. Tebogo and Hughes completed their races in 9.88 seconds.

Further on, he went on to clinch his second gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the men's 200m, where he competed against fellow American, Erriyon Knighton and Tebogo. The 26-year-old completed his sprint in a spectacular 19.52 seconds and dominated the event. Knighton and Tebogo completed their races in 19.75 seconds and 19.81 seconds, respectively.

The American favorite led the team to victory in the men's 4x100m relay event. The team included Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, and Brandon Carnes along with Lyles. Coleman ran the first leg, earning the lead for the team, before handing over the baton to Kerley, who ran a spectacular leg and handed the baton to Carnes.

Lyles received the baton from Carnes and stormed out, leaving the rest of the competitors far behind and leding the American team to the top position on the podium. The World Champion took to his social media to announce being a finalist for the Male Athlete of the Year award and wrote:

"Is the triple enough to get World Athletes of the Year???"

Who is Noah Lyles competing against for the Male Athlete of the Year award?

Noah Lyles on stage during the OMEGA panel discussion with Olympic ambassadors in New York City.

Other finalists include Neeraj Chopra, a javelin thrower from India; Ryan Crouser, a shot putter from the USA; Kelvin Kiptum, a Kenyan long-distance runner; and Mondo Dupalntis, a Swedish-American pole vaulter.

Chopra clinched a gold medal by recording a throw of 88.17m, while Crouser set a championship record with a throw of 23.51m. Duplantis recorded a jump of 6.10m.

Kiptum has had an amazing season in 2023. He dominated the 2023 Chicago Marathon by setting a world record of 2:00:35, only six months after he secured first place in the 2023 London Marathon.