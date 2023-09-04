ISTAF Berlin 2023 Final Results, Recap: Noah Lyles' younger brother Josephus Lyles and Jenna Prandini shine

The 2023 ISTAF (Internationales Stadionfest) Berlin was held on Sunday, September 3, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. The event saw the participation of several international stars and top athletes from Germany.
In the men's 200m, Germany's Joshua Hartman finished in first place while American sprinter and Noah Lyles' younger brother Josephus Lyles claimed the runner-up spot. Another American sprinter, Elijah Morrow, claimed the bronze medal.
Jean Paul Bredau and Manuel Sanders of Germany claimed the first and second spots, respectively, in the men's 400m of the 2023 ISTAF. Great Britain's George Mills claimed the men's 1500m title. Armand Duplantis was a big-name absentee from the men's pole vault event as the 2023 World Athletics Championships silver medallist EJ Obiena emerged victorious in Berlin.
Julian Weber of Germany claimed the men's javelin throw title with a throw of 84.09m. Weber's teammate and Olympic gold medallist Thomas Rohler finished in ninth place at the 2023 ISTAF. USA's Jenna Prandini won the women's 100m title with a time of 11.24 seconds.
Norway's Henriette Jaeger claimed the women's 400m title with a national record time of 51.03s while Julia Niederberger and Alica Schmidt finished in second and third places respectively. Despite her victory in Zurich, Bahamian athlete Shaunae Miller-Uibo pulled up halfway through the race in Berlin.
Women's 10,000m world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey claimed the women's 5,000m title at the 2023 ISTAF with a time of 14:08.79. This was the fourth-quickest time in history.
Women's Discus Throw Olympics Champion Valarie Allman made an impressive comeback after a second-place finish at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. She completed a throw of 70.47m to claim the women's discus throw title at the 2023 ISTAF.
USA's Tiffany Flynn emerged victorious in the women's long jump with a jump of 6.48m. In the women's 100m hurdles, Danielle Williams competed in Berlin on the back of two consecutive victories in Budapest and Zurich and once again finished in first place with a time of 12.71s.
Australia's Michelle Jenneke was the runner-up followed by USA's Amber Hughes in third place. Williams' fellow Jamaican athlete Megan Tapper fell after hitting the second hurdle.
Top Five of the ISTAF Berlin 2023
The top five athletes of each event of the 2023 ISTAF, as revealed on the ISTAF official website, are attached below:
Women's Discus Throw
- Valarie Allman (USA) 70.47m (WL)
- Kristin Pudenz (GER) 64.90m
- Jorinde van Klinken (NED) 64.11m
- Marija Tolj (CRO) 61.84m
- Shanice Craft (GER) 61.71m
Men's Pole Vault
- EJ Obiena (PHI) 5.92m
- Sondre Guttormsen (NOR) 5.82m
- KC Lightfoot (USA) 5.82m
- Christopher Nilsen (USA) 5.72m
- Ersu Sasma (TUR) 5.72m
Men's High Jump
- Hamish Kerr (NZL) 2.24
- Tobias Potye (GER) 2.24
- Edgar Rivera (MEX) 2.20
- Erik Portillo (MEX) and Tomohiro Shinno (JPN): 2.20
Men's 400m
- Jean Paul Bredau (GER) 44.96 (PB)
- Manuel Sanders (GER) 45.05 (PB)
- Robin Vanderbremden (BEL) 45.79
- Marc Koch (GER) 46.18 (PB)
- Christopher O'Donnell (IRL) 46.38
Women's 5000m
- Letesenbet Gidey (ETH) 14:08.79 (MR)
- Winnie Jemutai (KEN) 14:56.99
- Edinah Jebitok (KEN) 15:01.97
- Marta Garcia (ESP) 15:02.11 (PB)
- Karissa Schweizer (USA) 15:02.62
Women's Long Jump
- Tiffany Flynn (USA) 6.48m
- Mikaelle Assani (GER) 6.42m
- Jazmin Sawyers (GBR) 6.42m
- Taliyah Brooks (USA) 6.35m
- Tissanna Hickling (JAM) 6.34m
Men's Javelin Throw
- Julian Weber (GER) 84.09m
- Andrian Mardare (MDA) 81.37m
- Edis Matusevicius (LTU) 80.16m
- Alexandru Mihaita Novac (ROU) 79.16m
- Roderick Genki Dean (JPN) 78.64m
Men's 110m Hurdles
- Ronald Levy (JAM) 13.45
- Just Kwaou-Mathey (FRA) 13.46
- Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli (ITA) 13.50
- Hassane Fofana (ITA) 13.56
- Michael Dickson (USA) 13.59
Women's 100m Hurdles
- Danielle Williams (JAM) 12.71
- Michelle Jenneke (AUS) 12.89
- Amber Hughes (USA) 12.98
- Marlene Meier (GER) 13.00 (PB)
- Franziska Schuster 13.11 (PB)
Men's 1500m
- George Mills (GBR) 3:34.51
- Tshepo Tshite (RSA) 3:34.97
- Adel Mechaal (ESP) 3:35.49
- Hobbs Kessler (USA) 3:35.69
- Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (CAN) 3:35.75
Women's 400m
- Henriette Jaeger (NOR) 51.03 (NR) (PB)
- Julia Niederberger (SUI) 52.02
- Alica Schmidt (GER) 52.07 (PB)
- Giancarla Trevisan (ITA) 52.16
- Elisa Lechleitner (GER) 52.64 (SB)
Men's 400m Hurdles
- Joshua Abuaku (GER) 48.12 (PB)
- Rasmus Magi (EST) 48.31
- Emil Agyekum (GER) 48.47 (PB)
- Julien Watrin (BEL) 48.86
- Matic Ian Gucek (SLO) 49.59
Men's 200m
- Joshua Hartmann (GER) 20.14
- Josephus Lyles (USA) 20.52 (SB)
- Elijah Morrow (USA) 20.60
- Blessing Akwasi Afrifah (ISR) 20.69
- Robin Ganter (GER) 20.78
Women's 100m
- Jenna Prandini (USA) 11.24
- Rani Rosius (BEL) 11.32
- Jonielle Smith (JAM) 11.33
- Lorene Dorcas Bazolo (POR) 11.41
- Rebekka Haase (GER) 11.47