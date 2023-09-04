ISTAF Berlin 2023 Final Results, Recap: Noah Lyles' younger brother Josephus Lyles and Jenna Prandini shine

The 2023 ISTAF (Internationales Stadionfest) Berlin was held on Sunday, September 3, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. The event saw the participation of several international stars and top athletes from Germany.

In the men's 200m, Germany's Joshua Hartman finished in first place while American sprinter and Noah Lyles' younger brother Josephus Lyles claimed the runner-up spot. Another American sprinter, Elijah Morrow, claimed the bronze medal.

Jean Paul Bredau and Manuel Sanders of Germany claimed the first and second spots, respectively, in the men's 400m of the 2023 ISTAF. Great Britain's George Mills claimed the men's 1500m title. Armand Duplantis was a big-name absentee from the men's pole vault event as the 2023 World Athletics Championships silver medallist EJ Obiena emerged victorious in Berlin.

Julian Weber of Germany claimed the men's javelin throw title with a throw of 84.09m. Weber's teammate and Olympic gold medallist Thomas Rohler finished in ninth place at the 2023 ISTAF. USA's Jenna Prandini won the women's 100m title with a time of 11.24 seconds.

Norway's Henriette Jaeger claimed the women's 400m title with a national record time of 51.03s while Julia Niederberger and Alica Schmidt finished in second and third places respectively. Despite her victory in Zurich, Bahamian athlete Shaunae Miller-Uibo pulled up halfway through the race in Berlin.

Women's 10,000m world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey claimed the women's 5,000m title at the 2023 ISTAF with a time of 14:08.79. This was the fourth-quickest time in history.

Women's Discus Throw Olympics Champion Valarie Allman made an impressive comeback after a second-place finish at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. She completed a throw of 70.47m to claim the women's discus throw title at the 2023 ISTAF.

USA's Tiffany Flynn emerged victorious in the women's long jump with a jump of 6.48m. In the women's 100m hurdles, Danielle Williams competed in Berlin on the back of two consecutive victories in Budapest and Zurich and once again finished in first place with a time of 12.71s.

Australia's Michelle Jenneke was the runner-up followed by USA's Amber Hughes in third place. Williams' fellow Jamaican athlete Megan Tapper fell after hitting the second hurdle.

Top Five of the ISTAF Berlin 2023

The top five athletes of each event of the 2023 ISTAF, as revealed on the ISTAF official website, are attached below:

Women's Discus Throw

Valarie Allman (USA) 70.47m (WL) Kristin Pudenz (GER) 64.90m Jorinde van Klinken (NED) 64.11m Marija Tolj (CRO) 61.84m Shanice Craft (GER) 61.71m

Men's Pole Vault

EJ Obiena (PHI) 5.92m Sondre Guttormsen (NOR) 5.82m KC Lightfoot (USA) 5.82m Christopher Nilsen (USA) 5.72m Ersu Sasma (TUR) 5.72m

Men's High Jump

Hamish Kerr (NZL) 2.24 Tobias Potye (GER) 2.24 Edgar Rivera (MEX) 2.20 Erik Portillo (MEX) and Tomohiro Shinno (JPN): 2.20

Men's 400m

Jean Paul Bredau (GER) 44.96 (PB) Manuel Sanders (GER) 45.05 (PB) Robin Vanderbremden (BEL) 45.79 Marc Koch (GER) 46.18 (PB) Christopher O'Donnell (IRL) 46.38

Women's 5000m

Letesenbet Gidey (ETH) 14:08.79 (MR) Winnie Jemutai (KEN) 14:56.99 Edinah Jebitok (KEN) 15:01.97 Marta Garcia (ESP) 15:02.11 (PB) Karissa Schweizer (USA) 15:02.62

Women's Long Jump

Tiffany Flynn (USA) 6.48m Mikaelle Assani (GER) 6.42m Jazmin Sawyers (GBR) 6.42m Taliyah Brooks (USA) 6.35m Tissanna Hickling (JAM) 6.34m

Men's Javelin Throw

Julian Weber (GER) 84.09m Andrian Mardare (MDA) 81.37m Edis Matusevicius (LTU) 80.16m Alexandru Mihaita Novac (ROU) 79.16m Roderick Genki Dean (JPN) 78.64m

Men's 110m Hurdles

Ronald Levy (JAM) 13.45 Just Kwaou-Mathey (FRA) 13.46 Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli (ITA) 13.50 Hassane Fofana (ITA) 13.56 Michael Dickson (USA) 13.59

Women's 100m Hurdles

Danielle Williams (JAM) 12.71 Michelle Jenneke (AUS) 12.89 Amber Hughes (USA) 12.98 Marlene Meier (GER) 13.00 (PB) Franziska Schuster 13.11 (PB)

Men's 1500m

George Mills (GBR) 3:34.51 Tshepo Tshite (RSA) 3:34.97 Adel Mechaal (ESP) 3:35.49 Hobbs Kessler (USA) 3:35.69 Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (CAN) 3:35.75

Women's 400m

Henriette Jaeger (NOR) 51.03 (NR) (PB) Julia Niederberger (SUI) 52.02 Alica Schmidt (GER) 52.07 (PB) Giancarla Trevisan (ITA) 52.16 Elisa Lechleitner (GER) 52.64 (SB)

Men's 400m Hurdles

Joshua Abuaku (GER) 48.12 (PB) Rasmus Magi (EST) 48.31 Emil Agyekum (GER) 48.47 (PB) Julien Watrin (BEL) 48.86 Matic Ian Gucek (SLO) 49.59

Men's 200m

Joshua Hartmann (GER) 20.14 Josephus Lyles (USA) 20.52 (SB) Elijah Morrow (USA) 20.60 Blessing Akwasi Afrifah (ISR) 20.69 Robin Ganter (GER) 20.78

Women's 100m

Jenna Prandini (USA) 11.24 Rani Rosius (BEL) 11.32 Jonielle Smith (JAM) 11.33 Lorene Dorcas Bazolo (POR) 11.41 Rebekka Haase (GER) 11.47