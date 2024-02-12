"It didn't hit me until I saw my name"- Devynne Charlton recalls the surreal feeling setting the world record at Millrose Games

Bahamian athlete Devynne Charlton established a new world record in the women's 60m hurdles. The 28-year-old achieved this extraordinary feat at the sixth stop of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series - the 2024 Millrose Games held on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at the Armory in New York City, United States.

The hurdler registered an impressive time of 7.67 seconds to smash the world record as well as the national record. Danielle Williams of Jamaica finished behind Charlton, clocking a time of 7.79 seconds to record the season's best. Tia Jones of the United States had to settle for third place.

The Bahamian hurdler's world record gained additional significance as she shattered a long-standing record previously held by former Swedish hurdler Susanna Kallur. Kallur set the world record at the Karlsruhe Meeting in Germany during the 2008 indoor season after recording 7.68 seconds.

While speaking to World Athletics, Charlton expressed her disbelief and joy as she looked at her name and time on the clock.

"I heard the announcer say something that sounded like 'world record' but it didn't hit me until I saw my name and time on the clock," Charlton said.

"I can't describe that moment. When I saw that clock, I felt relief. When you set a goal and work towards it all year, and then you achieve it, it makes you feel you're on top of the world," added the world record holder.

"There's no easy way from earth to stars" - Devynne Charlton speaks on her tattoo at the World Championships

Devynne Charlton reacts prior to the Women's 100m Hurdles Semi-Final during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Devynne Charlton has a decent track record, including a silver medal in the 60m hurdles she bagged at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. She secured another silver at the Commonwealth Games the same year in Birmingham, England.

The 28-year-old competed at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Charlton earned a spot to compete in the women's 100m hurdles finals but finished fourth, clocking 12.52 seconds. During the post-race interview, the Bahamian athlete spoke about her struggle with injuries and shared the meaning of her tattoo.

"I have one down my spine, it says in Latin there's no easy way from earth to stars and that's kind of something my mom says to me every time before I run," said Charlton (at 1:00).