Young athlete Sha’Carri Richardson is currently taking part in important Championships which are scheduled back-to-back. After her victory at the Silesia Diamond League meet on July 16, the 23-year-old recently faced defeat at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial.

Still, there is no stopping the athlete as she will be next appearing in the London Diamond League. But looking at Richardson's frequent participation spree, the internet was left divided by her strategy.

Looking at the American runner's participation in championships one after another, a social media post raised suspicion about her intention behind doing so. As a result, the internet gained interest in understanding Richardson’s strategy.

While many encouraged the athlete to keep running, some felt she and her coach were pushing themselves too much.

On July 19, Michael Johnson reshared a Twitter post highlighting Sha’Carri Richardson and her coach Dennis Mitchell’s pattern of continuously participating in championships. The legendary athlete expressed his take thus.

"Been a while since I was an athlete. Do athletes today defer 100 percent to their coaches and don’t participate at all in these decisions?"

Michael Johnson @MJGold Been a while since I was an athlete. Do athletes today defer 100% to their coaches and don’t participate at all in these decisions? twitter.com/track_reports/…

Besides Michael Johnson, many fans and avid watchers of athletics came up with various other opinions. Many netizens thought that running three races in seven days was not a big issue.

"No prelims or anything in those meets. Doesn’t seem to be a very heavy load for a sprinter. It’s just 3 runs in 7 days."

D. Lowe @footballtx @MJGold No prelims or anything in those meets. Doesn’t seem to be a very heavy load for a sprinter. It’s just 3 runs in 7 days.

"How much has she raced since being suspended? Maybe each race he has her focusing on a different phase of the race. Idk. He’s not my coach, so I guess trust his process."

Chris Caso @ChrisCaso13 @MJGold How much has she raced since being suspended? Maybe each race he has her focusing on a different phase of the race. Idk. He’s not my coach, so I guess trust his process.

However, a few users felt that the participation spree could hamper Sha'Carri Richardson's form.

"Sounds a bit much and possibly heading for a lot of injuries"

linda almond @lindaalmond8 @MJGold Sounds a bit much and possibly heading for a lot of injuries

"In my opinion you are spot on. Need time for nervous system to reset"

Vern Gambetta @coachgambetta @MJGold In my opinion you are spot on. Need time for nervous system to reset

Some people believe that coach Mitchell is also spot-on with his decisions.

"It definitely varies by coach, athlete and sport. That said, as long as she is not going out 100 percent on all 3, there is some logic in preparing her body for the preliminary heats of the upcoming WC."

iRational @I_Love_Pi_73 @MJGold It definitely varies by coach, athlete and sport.



That said, as long as she is not going out 100% on all 3, there is some logic in preparing her body for the preliminary heats of the upcoming WC.

"Not sure either of them are particularly good decision makers."

James 🌲🌳🇺🇦 @JamesHar16 @MJGold Not sure either of them are particularly good decision makers.

"Dennis’ decision making has always been clear and clean right…"

Webber @IanWebber78 @MJGold Dennis’s decision making has always been clear and clean right….

"Not sure if I would defer to Dennis Mitchell in any decision making"

Ben Griffin @BenGrif09602217 @MJGold Not sure if I would defer to Dennis Mitchell in any decision making 🤷‍♂️

Sha'Carri Richardson's performance at her last championship

On Tuesday, July 18, Sha'Carri Richardson appeared in the Gyulai Istvan Memorial at Szekesfehervar in Hungary. Although the athlete was winning at past championships, she lost the recent one. The 23-year-old was defeated at the 100m event by Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred.

Sha'Carri Richardson at 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Richardson appeared against a strong line-up of contestants like Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry, Julien Alfred, Boglarka Takacs. However, above all, she was defeated by Julien Alfred, whose time-frame was 10.89 seconds, just 8 seconds less than Richardson.

Fans will get to see the athlete compete at the 100m event again at the London Diamond League on July 23.