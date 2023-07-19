Julien Alfred defeats Sha'Carri Richardson to end her unbeaten run in women's 100m

Sha'Carri Richardson suffered a defeat in a women's 100m event for the first time in 2023. She was defeated by Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial. The Gyulai Istvan Memorial took place on Tuesday, July 18, at Szekesfehervar in Hungary.

At the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial, several events were held but one of the most important events was the women's 100m. The starting lineup comprised some strong title contenders namely Sha'Carri, Alfred, Tamari Davis, and Twanisha Terry.

Sha'Carri entered the race on the back of her victories in the Silesia Diamond League, the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships, and the Doha Diamond League. The American sprinter entered the race with a winning streak of 8-0. Julien Alfred, on the other hand, entered the Gyulai Istvan Memorial even with a better record than Sha'Carri Richardson at 10-0.

Sha'Carri didn't have a great start as she was behind Alfred and Tamari Davis but made a comeback in the second half of the race to finish second. Alfred clocked 10.89 to win the women's 100m title at the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial. Sha'Carri Richardson came in second with a time of 10.97 followed by Tamari Davis in third place with a time of 11.02.

The remaining two American athletes Twanisha Terry and Melisa Jefferson finished in fourth and sixth place, respectively.

Julien Alfred has had a heavy workload this season with running in several NCAA races but she didn't show any signs of slowing down. She has continued her winning streak in competitions outside the NCAA as well.

On the other hand, Sha'Carri has been competing in several races. Her run at the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial was her eighth race (including all rounds in 100m and 200m across competitions) in 13 days so the continuous competitions and travelling may have hampered her performance.

Heading to the 2023 World Athletics Championships, this will be an interesting rivalry between the trio of Shericka Jackson, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Julien Alfred.

Results of women's 100m at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial as Julien Alfred and Sha'Carri Richardson finish in top two spots

Julien Alfred and Sha'Carri Richardson claimed the first and second place, respectively, at the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial. The full result of the women's 100m at the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial as revealed on watchathletics are attached below:

Finals Results of women's 100m: wind +0.7

Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia): 10.89 Sha'Carri Richardson (USA): 10.97 Tamari Davis (USA): 11.02 Twanisha Terry (USA): 11.07 Boglarka Takacs (Hungary): 11.18 Melissa Jeferson (USA): 11.21 Natasha Morrison (Jamaica): 11.32 Jusztina Csoti (Hungary): 11.57

Sha'Carri Richardson will race once again in the women's 100m at the London Diamond League on July 23. She will once again face off against her rival Shericka Jackson so it will be an exciting race to watch.