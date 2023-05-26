"It is unethical, ruins sports for female athletes" - Fans react to trans athlete Maelle Jacques finishing second in the girls' 1,600m event 

The idea of trans athletes competing in women's events has been under severe criticism in recent years. In the latest turn of events, trans athlete Maelle Jacques competing in the girls 1,600m at the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Division III Track and Field State Championships finished in second place.

Maelle Jacques clocked a time of 5:32.39 to finish in second place in the 1600m finals of the NHIAA DIII Track and Field State Championships, according to Daily Wire. This has resulted in a huge backlash from the fans of track and field about a trans-identifying male winning in the women's category.

Twitter account @icons_women posted details regarding Maelle Jacques' performance at the NHIAA DIII Track and Field State Championships.

"Freshman trans-identifying male, Maelle Jacques won 2nd today in the girls 1600m at the @NHIAA_LOA DIII Track & Field State Championships. Jacques also scored points in 5th place in the High Jump and placed 13th in the Long Jump. Jacques helped lead his girls team to a championship trophy Sat after winning the 1600m and high jump at the Wilderness Championship featuring DII & DIII teams from central and northern NH."

This event has received severe criticism from several Twitter users, who have stated that women's rights are being denied. One of the users termed the situation as "Unethical". They wrote,

"A lot of gender activists (plus clueless citizens) will think this is cute. Because it happens to be trendy. But it is NOT cute. It is unethical. Any person born male should NOT be crossing the sex-category boundary. It ruins #sports for the female athletes. For ALL females in the competition. It is discrimination against women and girls in the basis of sex. STOP"

A few more fan reactions to Maelle Jacques' performance at the NHIAA DIII Track and Field State Championships are attached below:

"Come on New Hampshire!! You're better than this!"

"Unreal. What a slap in the face to female athletes."

"These men are destroying women sports"

"Coming next to a championship in your state. Your daughters will lose scholarships. Your daughters will lose the opportunity to compete."

"Dude can't win in boys' sports, so he pretends he's a "girl". Stunning and brave."

"This is called cheating"

"There is no honor in this."

"Maybe Women should stand up for themselves instead of letting these people steal thier competition from them. Being nice is going to have more and more taken away from them."

"There's nothing empowering about this; it's a spit in the face to every woman who worked day and night for their accomplishments, only to have all that effort thrown in the trash by a failed man pretending to be one of them."

Riley Gaines tweets about Maelle Jacques

Riley Gaines, the former NCAA swimmer, has been consistently voicing her opinion about the participation of trans athletes in women's sports. She has now reacted to the news of Jacques finishing second in the girls 1,600m at the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Division III Track and Field State Championships.

"But this isn't really happening, especially not in college!"

Gaines has also recently spoken about another trans athlete Athena Ryan, who finished second in the Varsity girls 1,600m finals. Her campaign to keep women's sports fair and equal began after she tied for fifth against controversial trans swimmer Lia Thomas.

