Riley Gaines, the former University of Kentucky swimmer, has been vocal in her support for female athletes' rights and equality in sports. In a recent tweet, Riley shared messages she received after trans athlete Athena Ryan finished second at California meet of champions.

The former NCAA star swimmer has been persistent in voicing her opinions regarding the participation of trans athletes in female sports. Since last year, Riley Gaines has spoken about how the participation of trans athletes has denied opportunities to female athletes.

The trans athlete in question seems to be Athena Ryan who finished in second place in the Varsity Girls 1,600m, finals on Saturday with a time result of 4:55.91 according to Fox News.

In her recent tweet, Gaines revealed she received messages from female athletes and their parents after a trans girl finished in second place at the California meet of champions. The former University of Kentucky swimmer tweeted,

"Just a few of the many messages Ive received from the girls + their parents in CA whose sport (T&F) is being infiltrated with mediocre men. They feel helpless. How can you read these and think what's happening is okay? It's discrimination against women and bullying at its finest."

In one of the messages by the unknown individual, Athena Ryan's name was mentioned. The anonymous messages termed Riley Gaines as an "inspiration", while another unknown individual called the participation of transgender athlete in female sports as "unfair". Another unnamed individual wrote that they felt powerless.

According to Fox News, Athena of Sonoma Academy finished in second place behind Hanne Thomsen of Montgomery.

Riley Gaines asks female athletes not to compete against trans girls

Earlier this month, in an interview with Fox News, Riley Gaines asked female athletes to refuse to compete against trans girls to bring equality and fairness to women's sports.

Speaking with Fox News, the former University of Kentucky swimmer said,

"We have to have girls who, when the whistle blows, they don't run, they don't swim. They stand up on the block and they don't go. It's unfortunate, of course, to ask women to make that sacrifice because these are their sports, they should be entitled to playing. They shouldn't have to give up anything to get changes."

Gaines further stated that initially she felt trans women and female athletes could co-exist. But now the former swimmer feels the idea of co-existing in sport "doesn't work."

"I think people are really beginning to get fed up with this. I think initially, maybe two years ago, maybe we thought we could coexist and that we could allow trans women into our spaces because we could be inclusive. But now we're seeing, of course, that doesn't work."

Riley has been crystal clear about her opinions regarding the participation of trans women in female sports. Her stance regarding these issues has received support as well as criticism.

