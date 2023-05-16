"Its evil" - Riley Gaines reveals Lia Thomas traumatized a rape victim in the locker room

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines has accused Lia Thomas of traumatizing a rape victim in the locker room.

Thomas is a transgender swimmer who has been competing in the female category since the 2021-22 season. Before undergoing hormone therapy, she was representing the University of Pennsylvania's men's team.

Gaines and Thomas tied for fifth place in the women's 200-meter finals of the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Since then Gaines has been publicly criticizing the trans swimmer.

Gaines recently sat down with Dr. Jordan B. Peterson for an interview, during which she accused Thomas of traumatizing a rape victim in the locker room.

Explaining the actual incident, the 23-year-old said:

"This girl in particular actually, She disclosed to me again privately that when she was in high school, she was raped, which again is traumatic. And when she began to share that locker room space with Lia, who would, she disclosed shower in their locker rooms, would undress of course, fully exposed in their locker rooms."

Gaines revealed that when the rape victim took the issue of Thomas undressing in the locker room to her coach, she was asked to be more 'inclusive'.

She added:

"It's evil. But this girl, with her background in being sexually assaulted, she went to her coach immediately and said, this is really hard for me. Is there something we can do? And he said, I'm sorry, you have to be inclusive. That's what they were doing to these girls. So that's why a lot of these girls are terrified."

Riley Gaines calls out famous female athletes to pick a side in the trans debate

Riley Gaines has been very vocal about her opinions regarding the participation of trans athletes across different sports.

She took to social media to call out famous female athletes to choose a side in the trans debate. She also stated that being silent on the issue is wrong.

"Each day for the next week I'm going to call on well-known female athletes to take a stance on this issue because silence is complicity...we need their voices," she tweeted.

In the same post, Gaines asked famous tennis sisters duo of Serena Williams and Venus Williams about their feelings about men competing against women.

"Day 1: @serenawilliams @Venuseswilliams how do you feel about males competing against women?," she added.

Day 1: Each day for the next week I'm going to call on well-known female athletes to take a stance on this issue because silence is complicity...we need their voices.Day 1: @serenawilliams @Venuseswilliams how do you feel about males competing against women?

Since then, Gaines has asked the same question to American pro wrestler Ronda Rousey, American college basketball players Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, former American track and field athlete Allyson Felix, star gymnast Simone Biles, pro beach volleyball players Kerri Walsh and Misty May-Treanor and former pro soccer player Mariel Margaret Hamm-Garciaparra.

