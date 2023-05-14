Riley Gaines reveals Lia Thomas' female teammates were asked to seek counseling if they were 'uncomfortable seeing male genitalia'

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has disclosed that Lia Thomas' female teammates were asked to adjust to trans athlete's presence or seek counseling to help them with it.

Thomas is the transgender swimmer who won a women's NCAA Division I championship in 2022, despite never competing against women until the 2021-22 season.

Gaines tied Thomas for fifth place in the women’s 200-meter freestyle final at the 2022 NCAA swimming and diving championships. She has since been Gaines outspoken about preserving women’s sports for 'biological' females.

In an interview with Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Gaines disclosed that her teammates were not allowed to take a stance against Thomas' presence on the team, with the college administration even recommending counseling for anyone uncomfortable with the situation.

"When they [female teammates] sent an email to their administration expressing, along with their parents on the email, expressing their discomfort in the locker room, their administration responded back with, if you feel uncomfortable, seeing male genitalia in your locker room, here are some counseling resources that you should seek," she said.

Gaines also stated that everyone on the team was 'emotionally blackmailed' into adjusting to Thomas' presence, and they were even warned with dire consequences if they didn't toe the line.

"They were told that they are not allowed to take a stance. They were told you will never get a job, you will never get into grad school. You will lose all your friends. You'll lose playing time. You'll lose your scholarship if you speak out. They were told that if you happen to speak out and any harm whatsoever comes toward Leah Thomas' way, whether that be physical harm, emotional harm, whatever that looked like, then they were solely responsible, which that's a big weight to put on anyone," she said.

"These girls were emotionally blackmailed," she added. "They were gaslit into making themselves feel wrong for feeling as if they wanted fair competition, which is traumatizing, right?"

Riley Gaines files $2 million lawsuit against trans swimmer Lia Thomas

NCAA Division 1 championship and transwoman Lia Thomas.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines is suing NCAA Division 1 championship and transwoman Lia Thomas.

Gaines, who has always been outspoken in her views, claimed that she was assaulted when she visited the San Francisco State University to speak about her views opposing the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports.

After Thomas was honored for Women's History Month, Gaines took exception to it and stated that the trans athlete was "an arrogant cheat" who stole the NCAA title from "a hardworking deserving woman."

Lia Thomas responded to her statements by calling the 23-year-old a 'pampered child', and even mocked her in a TikTok video. Following this, Gaines, through her lawyers, filed a $2 million lawsuit against Thomas citing her suffering from the 'fraud'. In a statement, she said:

"Thomas cheated in more ways than one. She took a moment I worked my entire life to achieve."

