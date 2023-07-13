“Joy of running for Him” - After winning 400m race, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone penned a gratitude post

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is the star of the moment after her astonishing performance at the 2023 US Track and Field Championship the previous week. The world-record holder at 400m hurdles stepped out of her comfort zone to achieve the national champion title in the 400m race.

Moreover, amidst the several praises pouring in for her globally, McLaughlin-Levrone recently showed her gratitude towards God’s grace.

On Saturday, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone debuted at the 400m race for the first time and switched on her beast mode. Leaving behind her competitors, she finished the race within 48.74 seconds, coming close to beating legend Sanya Richards-Ross’ record from 2006 by just 0.04 seconds. Her fantastic performance made the world bow down to her athletic prowess.

Besides being grateful for the congratulatory messages from fans and spectators, McLaughlin-Levrone penned down a heartfelt note thanking the almighty for her success. The ace athlete put out the post on her social media on July 10.

She said that her love for running was blessed by God’s grace. The athlete felt lucky to experience His blessings each day.

“God’s grace is sufficient for each and everyday. The peace He brings surpasses that of any outcome, and the joy of running for Him, makes these moments that much sweeter. 🫶🏽🧡”

After clearing the US Track and Field Championship, she is now heading to the World Championship in Budapest. Therefore, she expressed her excitement for what was coming for her next.

"Excited for all that is to come. Looking forward to representing Team USA 🇺🇸 in Budapest!" McLaughlin-Levrone wrote in her post.

Lastly, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone concluded her post with a holy proverb:

“To God be the glory.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” - Proverbs‬ ‭3‬:‭5‬-‭6‬"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone comments on her performance

McLaughlin-Levrone’s performance at the 400m not only made her US national champion but also placed her in the 10th position on the all-time list. Just like her fans, the athlete was also proud of her performance.

Therefore, after finishing the race, she expressed her feelings to Citus Mag.

“It was a culmination of everything,” she said.

The athlete informed that she aimed at progressing in her career this year. So, when the final moment came, she put her everything into the performance. The athlete added that learning a new event was interesting and with everything working out, she felt a sigh of relief.

