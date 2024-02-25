“Just need a time and place” - Gabby Thomas responds to Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian's random race challenge

2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Gabby Thomas recently responded to an unexpected race challenge launched her way. It was none other than Alexis Ohanian, husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, who reached out to the 27-year-old on social media with his fun banter.

Thomas, the 200m silver medalist at the 2023 World Championships, is currently focused on making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The American athlete kick-started her year with a gold medal at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in the 300m race, clocking an impressive 35.75s.

Amidst Thomas’s quest to stay the best in 2024, she happens to show her interest in Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian’s fun race challenge. At first, the 40-year-old tweeted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle:

"Woke up feeling like I should challenge @itsgabbyt to a race"

Playing along with the joke, Thomas responded to his tweet and wrote:

"Just need a time and place," adding a laughing emoji.

It seemed the American investor soon realized what he had gotten himself into after Thomas jokingly accepted his challenge. Reacting to the athlete’s effortless response, Ohanian uploaded a hilarious GIF meme of comedian Will Arnett saying, “I’ve made a huge mistake”

Gabby Thomas reveals the race that brought her competition fear for the first time

Gabby Thomas at Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

From the world championship to the Olympics, Gabby Thomas definitely has achieved big accolades to her name. However, she has also experienced her share of competition fear. In a recent Instagram story, Thomas revealed that event that sent her chills during her freshman year at Harvard University.

Thomas shared a picture of her Harvard teammates and herself in her story and mentioned:

“Aww omg this was the meet where I discovered true fear😂😂💀 Regionals freshman year, first leg on the 4X4”

Thomas, who graduated from Harvard in 2019, referred to the athlete's first leg in the 4x400 relay race at a Regional freshman-year event. The Instagram post was originally uploaded by Gabby Thomas’ friend Ngozi Musa on the occasion of National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD).

Musa also wrote in the caption:

“grateful today and every day for the women that came before me & paved the way, the women that have run & competed alongside me, and the bright future & opportunities ahead that are being created for girls and women in sport.”

She further added:

“sport raised me, made me who I am today & continues to be the thread that binds me to so many amazing & accomplished women in my life !!!” Musa wrote.