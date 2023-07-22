Karsten Warholm has created a new Diamond League record in Monaco. Warholm ran a dash of 46.51 seconds on Friday, July 21, at the Stade Louis II, creating the record.

The lineup included the world champion from Brazil, Alison dos Santos; CJ Allen from the United States, and the French hurdler Wilfried Happio. Dos Santos managed to take on second place with a time of 47.66 seconds while Allen had to settle for the third place with a time of 47.84 seconds.

Warholm won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he created the world record with a time of 45.94 seconds. The recent Diamond League race is the second-best performance of his athletics career so far. Warholm is a two-time world champion — in 2017 in London and in 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Apart from the recent win in Diamond League, the Norwegian athlete had also managed to get his hands on two gold medals in the past Diamond League series. The 27-year-old holds a medal from the 2019 and 2021 Diamond League series.

How did Karsten Warholm react after creating the Diamond League record?

Karsten Warholm at the 2023 Diamond League

In an interview with CITIUS MAG after winning at the 2023 Diamond League, Karsten Warholm expressed how content he was with his win.

"Amazing, it's just truly amazing feeling. I'm feeling stronger", said Warholm. "I'm happy to be back", he said.

When asked about his fitness in comparison to last year, he said he was feeling stronger and was ready for challenges in the future.

"I think I'm building something that is quite similar to that, that I'm getting stronger and stronger and I'm running consistently on better times. So that means whenever an opportunity will come I'll be ready to take it", he added. "Last year it was tough. This is something to experience as well and you learn from it."

The world record holder will next be seen competing at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, to be held at the World Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19-27.