Kenny Bednarek "honors the legacy" of Martin Luther King, visits late activist's house in Atlanta

American athlete Kenny Bednarek paid tribute to Martin King Luther on the occasion of the legend’s birthday. The athlete honored his legacy by visiting the late activist’s house in Atlanta. He also shared a couple of snaps from his visit on his social media.

Jan. 15 marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday in the US. It is the late activist's birthday, which is celebrated by the nation. People remember Dr. King for his life and work and for being the prominent leader of the American civil rights movement.

People have different ways to remember the legend. Track and field athlete Kenny Bednarek decided to visit Dr. King’s house. He shared pictures of his visit on his X (formerly known as Twitter) and captioned it,

“Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today.“

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy”

He added,

“Visited his house recently in Atlanta.”

Expand Tweet

Kenny Bednarek’s aim to win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Kenny Bednarek at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Four

Kenny Bednarek clinched the silver medal in the men’s 200m, clocking a personal best (PB) time of 19.68 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After 2020, the athlete plans to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics and bag the gold medal in the 200m race. He told TMJ4 in an interview recently,

"It adds motivation because I was that close to getting the gold that one time. So every time I see it, you know it's always like dang, I almost had it. So now what do I gotta do different to get it this year you know? So yeah, it's just like I said. It's out there for display and it's a constant reminder of what I could have had back then.”

Bednarek clocked the most sub-20 times in the men’s 200 meters, with 12 in overall conditions and 10 in wind-legal conditions, the highest by any athlete in a single season in 2021. He also ranked as the No. 1 sprinter in the men’s 200m event at the end of the 2021 season by World Athletics.