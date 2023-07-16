"Haven’t gotten a call, even after winning at Olympics" - Kenny Bednarek expressed disappointment at not getting picked for any relay team at USATF

Kenny Bednarek, the talented American sprinter, has expressed his disappointment and disbelief after not being selected for the 4x100m relay team at the World Athletics Championships.

Bednarek, who ran a personal best of 19.68 seconds in the 200m final in Tokyo, was widely expected to be part of the relay team. He was likely to be seen along with his Olympic teammates, Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton, and Fred Kerley.

Despite his impressive achievements, including winning a silver medal in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics, Kenny Bednarek was left off the relay team.

Bednarek took to social media to share his frustration, highlighting his accolades and questioning why he hadn't received a call to be part of the relay team. He mentioned his official selection for the 100m and 200m teams at the 2020 Olympics and previous World Championships. He also pointed to his silver medal at both the Olympics and the Worlds.

Kung Fu Kenny @kenny_bednarek That is very disappointing. Still haven't gotten a call for any relay team after making the 100m team officially at the 2020 Olympics finishing 4th at Nationals & the 200m team at Olympics 2020, WC 2022 & WC 2023. Even after winning a Silver medal at the Olympics & Worlds

The omission of Bednarek from the relay team has left him feeling disappointed and confused. The decorated athlete expected his accomplishments and contributions to the USA Team to be well-considered for a spot.

The lack of communication or explanation from USATF regarding the selection criteria adds to his frustration.

Kenny Bednarek secures spot in World Athletics Championships

Kenny Bednarek, the American sprinter, expressed his joy and gratitude after qualifying for the 200-meter event at the upcoming World Athletics Championships. Facing tough competition at the US trials, Bednarek showcased his speed and determination to secure his place in the event.

In the first round, Bednarek posted a solid time of 20.45 seconds, allowing him to advance to the semifinals. There, he continued his impressive performance, clocking in at 20.02 seconds to secure his spot in the final.

In the final race, Bednarek delivered another remarkable run, finishing second with a time of 19.82 seconds.

Taking to social media, Bednarek expressed his gratitude to his team, family, and supporters who stood by him during challenging times. Their encouragement and motivation played a crucial role in his success at the trials.

"Thank you to my team, family, and supporters who got me through this hard time".

Looking ahead, Bednarek now aims to regroup, strengthen himself, and fully prepare for the World Championships in Budapest.

"It's time to regroup, get stronger, and fully prepare for the World Championships in Budapest!"