"This will be a great race ahead of Budapest" - USATF legend Michael Johnson hopeful of a major showdown before the World Championships 

USA Track and Field Legend Michael Johnson is among those hoping for a major showdown soon, with the Silesia Diamond League almost upon us. And should all the names be present on the day, it will make for one of the biggest races leading up to the Athletic World Championships.

The retired sprinter took to his social media account to post a tweet about the potential meeting of some of the biggest sprinters currently active. The lineup will include the likes of Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Ackeem Blake, Yohan Blake, and Reece Prescod, amongst others.

"If everybody makes it to the start line this will be a great race in advance of Budapest!" Michael Johnson wrote.

Set to take place on July 16, the Silesia Diamond League will be the second of four Leagues scheduled to take place in July.

Michael Johnson might get his wish fulfilled in July

Since the start of the 2023 season, Michael Johnson has given numerous statements about the lack of head-to-head racing featuring the top athletes in the world. Even if sprinters were supposed to face off against one another in an event, one of them (if not both) would pull out just a day or two before the race.

But the day of July 16 might come bearing good news for Johnson. The women's 100m start list for the Silesia Diamond League contains the three fastest women of 2023.

Shericka Jackson, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Marie Josée Ta Lou will all be seen racing at the event. All three women have a season-best time of sub-11 seconds, with just 0.10 seconds separating them. Jackson has the current world lead in the 100m category with a time of 10.65 seconds while Ta Lou stands just 0.04 seconds short of second place with a time of 10.75 seconds.

The world's fifth-fastest woman this year, Aleia Hobbs, will also be participating in the event, looking to give the top three a run for their money and maybe even cause an upset.

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in the Hungarian capital of Budapest. Set to commence on August 19, the global event will run till August 27.

