Kenny Bednarek reacts to girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet's Barbie inspired outfit

2020 Olympic medalist Kenny Bednarek recently reacted to his girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet's golfing outfit.

Bednarek is dating Nicollet, an Indian professional golfer who started playing at 11 and won her first tournament at 15. Nicollet, now 32, competed at the 2016 Asian Games and holds the record for becoming the youngest Indian golfer to earn a spot on the Ladies European Tour.

The Indian golfer recently shared a picture of herself in a Barbie-inspired outfit. She was seen sporting a pink golf dress along with a pink cap. She paired the outfit with pink textured socks, black shoes, and golden jewelry and opted for a unique hairstyle.

"Barbie made me to it," she captioned the picture.

Bednarek, who was in awe of her beauty, shared the picture on his Instagram story and reacted by adding a smiling face with heart eyes emoji and a fire emoji.

Further, he also left a series of comments on her post, including,

Nicollet began her professional golfing career at the age of 18, and since then, she has secured 11 victories for the Women's Golf Association of India.

"It's the goal to get this year" - Kenny Bednarek aims to secure a gold medal in Paris

Silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek holds up his medal on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan

Kenny Bednarek secured a silver medal in the men's 200m at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo Japan.

He finished second behind Andre De Grasse after clocking a time of 19.68 seconds. The Canadian sprinter clocked 19.62 seconds.

During the 2022 WAC in Eugene, he secured another silver medal in the same event after finishing behind Noah Lyles and clocking 19.77 seconds. During an interview with TMJ4, he disclosed his goal of clinching a gold medal in this Olympic year.

"I was that close to getting the gold that one time. So every time I see it? You know it's always like dang, I almost had it."

"It's a constant reminder of what I could have had back then. But now, you know, it's the goal to get this year. And being the second fastest is nice, but I wanna be, you know, the number one."