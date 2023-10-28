Noah Lyles sends message to Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton ahead of World Athletics Relays 2024

Noah Lyles called on his teammates Erriyon Knighton and Kenny Bednarek to break the 4x200m relay world record at the 2024 World Athletics Relays.

The 2024 World Athletics Relays is set to take place from 3-4 May in Nassau, Bahamas. Currently, Jamaica holds the world record in the 4x200m men’s relay race with a timing of 1:18.63.The US team is in second position with a timing of 1:18.68 which was achieved in 1994.

He wrote on his X (Formerly Twitter) handle:

Yo @Erriyonk @kenny_bednarekwe should go break that 4x200m world record

Erriyon Knighton and Kenny Bednarek, the American sprinters who have been tagged by Noah Lyles in his tweet. have also been in news in past some years for their excellent performance in the track and field events.

The 19-year-old Erriyon Knighton made headlines when he bagged a silver medal in 200m race at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest earlier this year. He also secured a bronze medal in 200m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Eugene.

Kenny Bednarek is an Olympic silver medalist. He bagged the medal in 200m race at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Moreover, he clinched a silver medal in the 200m race at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Noah Lyles also had an excellent season in 2023. He bagged three back-to-back gold medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest — two in individual events and one in team event.

Lyles secured his first gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the men's 100m race, registering an impressive time of 9.83 seconds. Maintaining his victorious momentum, he subsequently claimed another gold medal in the men's 200m race with a noteworthy time of 19.52 seconds.

The 26-year-old American sprinter’s third gold medal at 2023 World Athletics Championships came in the men's 4x100m relay event.

Lyles faced only one major loss in the season. He lost the Diamond League Final held in Eugene to Christian Coleman.

Noah Lyles is the front-runner for Men’s World Athlete of the Year 2023 award

Noah Lyles, the reigning World Champion, is the front-runner for winning the Men’s World Athlete of the Year 2023. Along with Lyles, ten other athletes have also been nominated for the prestigious award.

The other athletes who are nominated for the award are Neeraj Chopra, Ryan Crouser, Mondo Duplantis, Soufiane El Bakkali, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Kelvin Kiptum, Pierce LePage, Alvaro Martin, Miltiadis Tentoglou and Karsten Warholm.

The shortlist for the award was declared on October 12, 2023, and the winner is to be announced on December 11, 2023.