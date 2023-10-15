Kenny Bednarek's girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet pens heartfelt note as sprinter celebrates 25th birthday

Kenny Bednarek celebrated his 25th birthday on October 14, 2023, with a touching message from his girlfriend, Sharmila Nicollet, a skilled Indian professional golfer competing on the Ladies European Tour.

Nicollet took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express her joy and shared pictures of the couple along with a caption:

"To cross a quarter of your life 🥂 Happy 25th birthday! I love you ❤️."

Bednarek responded to Nicollet's post with an affectionate quote retweet, expressing his gratitude and reciprocating her love:

"Thank you, baby. ❤️ I love you too."

Their bond, which blossomed in 2021, remains strong, and the couple frequently uses social media to showcase their love and unwavering support for each other during significant moments in their respective careers.

After receiving Nicollet's sincere birthday wishes, Kenny Bednarek jokingly shared another image of himself on X with the caption:

"Grateful to be alive and 25 I can finally rent a car!"

This lighthearted comment made fun of the fact that drivers under the age of 25 aren't allowed to rent cars in some US states, which added a bit of humor to the events.

Kenny Bednarek Unveils "Kicking it with Kenny" Episode: 2023 Season Recap

Celebrated sprinter medalist Kenny Bednarek is thrilled to announce the launch of the 10th episode of his engaging YouTube series, "Kicking it with Kenny." This captivating show provides viewers with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into Bednarek's life as a professional athlete, featuring personal insights, interviews, and heartfelt stories.

Silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek of Team United States celebrates after competing in the Men's 200m Final

The latest episode, titled "2023 Season Recap," is a poignant reflection on Bednarek's journey, chronicling the year's highlights, challenges, and achievements.

Bednarek invites the audience to join him on this introspective voyage, sharing the valuable lessons he's gathered, the personal growth he's experienced, and the obstacles he's conquered throughout 2023. He takes a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude to the loyal fans, supportive family, dedicated friends, and generous sponsors who have stood by his side.

Kenny Bednarek eagerly broke the news on his Instagram account, providing a teaser video of the episode and sharing his personal thoughts:

"Reflecting on the invaluable lessons learned, the growth I’ve experienced, and the hurdles I’ve overcome this year. Check out the new episode of Kicking it with Kenny, '2023 Season Recap.' Link in bio🔝."

The full episode link is available in Bednarek's Instagram bio.