Kenny Bednarek shares his goals for the upcoming year, eyes 100 & 200m gold at Paris 2024

Kenny Bednarek has his sights set on winning gold medals in the men's 100m and the 200m at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

Bednarek secured a silver medal in the men's 200m at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, after clocking an impressive 19.68 seconds. Moreover, at the World Championships 2022 in Oregon, he also secured a silver medal in the 200m, recording a time of 19.77 seconds.

The 25-year-old has commenced his training for the upcoming Olympics at the Montverde Academy in Florida after the off-season. He shared his goal for the year leading to the Paris Olympics, which includes staying injury-free and clinching two gold medals.

"This year is to stay injury-free, injury free means a dangerous me," Bednarek expressed. "And you know I plan on, you know accomplishing my goals this year and getting gold in both the 100m and 200m. I mean that's what I strive for, that to be the best and, and that's the goal for the year."

Bednarek suffered multiple injuries this year, including his hamstring only a month before the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships. He stated that overtraining led to multiple injuries and was the cause of the decline in his performance.

Kenny Bednarek attends his first training session after an off-season

Kenny Bednarek competes in the first round of the Men's 100 Meter at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Kenny Bednarek competed in his last race of the 2023 season at the Diamond League in Brussels on September 7 and 8, 2023. He secured a gold medal after clocking an impressive 19.79 seconds in the 200m and left behind Andre De Grasse and Zharnel Hughes.

After the Brussels Diamond League entered the off-season, he was seen enjoying a vacation along with his girlfriend, Sharmila Nicollet, an Indian pro-golfer. They both were seen having a great time at the Seaworld in Orlando, Florida.

Bednarek resumed his training this Tuesday in Florida. He trains with other elite athletes, including Kaylin Whitney, Tonea Marshall, Kyree King, Twanisha Terry, Courtney Lindsay, Aaron Brown, Marvin Bracy Williams Jr, and Melissa Jefferson.

The sprinter shared pictures from the first day of training after the off-season, where he is seen performing drills on obstacles and doing lunges.

"First day of training," he wrote.

