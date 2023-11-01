Kerry Washington dresses up as Sha'Carri Richardson for Halloween

Kerry Washington, the Emmy-nominated actress and producer, unveiled her Halloween costume on Instagram, where she paid tribute to Sha'Carri Richardson, the popular 100-meter sprinter and Olympian. Washington brilliantly recreated three iconic poses of Sha'Carri Richardson from the USA Team trials, where the athlete sported a striking navy blue tracksuit and eye-catching long nails.

Washington decided to channel Richardson's distinctive athletic attire, known for its bold and colorful style. The navy blue tracksuit had her name "WASHINGTON" proudly displayed on it. To complete the transformation, she wore an orange-blonde wig, long nails, and specific tattoos.

Around the same time last year, Kerry Washington embraced the Halloween spirit with a fun costume, transforming herself into Lionel Richie. She sported a green sweater and white pants, mirroring the outfit Richie wore for his 1982 album cover.

In her recent Instagram post, Washington playfully captioned it with:

"It’s Sha’Kerry 🥇🏃🏾‍♀️ Happy #Halloween"

In the photos she shared, she flawlessly recreated three of Richardson's iconic poses: one where she pointed at the clock after winning the 100m race in 10.86 seconds, another where she joyfully raised her hands, and a third where she posed with a bright smile.

USA Track & Field (USATF) also shared Washington's post on their Instagram page, adding the caption:

"Kerry ➡️ Sha’Kerry Kerry Washington’s Halloween costume is medal-worthy 🥇🎃via @kerrywashington)."

Sha'Carri Richardson nominated for World Athlete of the Year 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States reacts after winning the Women's 4x100m Relay Final

Sha'Carri Richardson has received a nomination for the Women's World Athlete of the Year 2023 award, which World Athletics will present on December 11th. This award acknowledges outstanding performances and achievements in track and field in 2023.

Richardson's nomination follows a remarkable season where she excelled in the 100-meter and 200-meter events. She claimed the gold medal in the 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, clocking an impressive 10.65 seconds, ranking as the fifth-fastest time in history. Additionally, she achieved a personal best time of 21.88 seconds in the 200m, securing the bronze medal.

The winner will be determined through a three-way voting process involving the World Athletics Council, the World Athletics Family, and the public. Fans can vote online via World Athletics' social media platforms until October 28th.

Sha'Carri Richardson is also nominated for two USATF Athlete of the Year awards: 2023 World Championships Track Performer and 2023 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year. Her competition includes athletes such as Chase Ealey, Anna Hall, Alicia Monson, Katie Moon, Laulauga Tausage-Collins, Quincy Hall, Grant Holloway, and Gabby Thomas.