Legendary athlete Michael Johnson has highlighted his concern over the back-to-back updates about the British relay team. The latest news has been about young British sprinter Reece Prescod quitting the team ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The 27-year-old happens to be the second-fastest sprinter in Britain. Last year at the world championships, he won the bronze medal with his team in the 4x100m relay. Prescod is also a 100m sprinter and showed his prowess in the race by winning the silver medal at the European Championships in 2018.

His exit from the GB relay team came as a shocker to Michael Johnson. On August 17, the legendary athlete shared an article by The Guardian that revealed Prescod’s reason behind opting out from his relay team.

Expand Tweet

It stated that the young athlete had missed a number of practice sessions with the team ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Sharing the news, Michael Johnson also expressed his reaction to the fate of Britain's team.

“British team making the news for all the wrong reasons over the last couple weeks,” he wrote.

Although Reece Prescod has left Britain's relay team, he will be seen competing in the 100m at the upcoming championships.

GB relay team making headlines for its turbulent experiences before the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Teams at European Athletics U20 Championships Jerusalem - Day Four

Reece Prescod’s walkout is not Britain's first turbulence ahead of the championships. Recently, Darren Campbell, the head of sprints and relays did not accompany the British team as they flew to Budapest for the championships' start in two days.

Although Campbell is presently on sick leave, several sources have reported that there has been a fallout between him and the UK Athletics technical director, Stephen Maguire, over the direction of the 4x100m team. Moreover, Campbell’s return to Britain's team is presently quite uncertain.

From the beginning, Darren Campbell has impressively trained his athletes. Under his guidance, Zharnel Hughes made history by breaking two long-standing British records of Linford Christie in 100m and John Regis in 200m.

Another turbulence that the team faced was at the recent European Athletics Team Championships in Poland. The team participated in the 4 x 100m event. Although they achieved a second-place finish at the championship, unfortunately, they were disqualified due to lane infringement.