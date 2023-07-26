“Making time for the important things” - Allyson Felix shares adorable video of her daily talk with her daughter

In the world of track and field, Allyson Felix, an athlete, is not only excelling in her sport but also demonstrating her commitment to positive self-affirmation in her personal life, particularly with her daughter. Recently, Felix shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram account, showcasing a daily practice she engages in with her nearly three-year-old daughter, Camryn.

In the video, Felix can be seen holding Camryn in her arms as they engage in a dialogue of self-affirmation. The words spoken by Felix, such as

"I'm smart, I'm important, I matter. I'm going to have a great day,"

is repeated by Camryn. The video concludes with Felix expressing her love for Camryn, which Camryn reciprocates. This tender moment is sealed with a kiss and a shared smile between mother and daughter. Felix captioned the post, emphasizing that regardless of where she was, she would make time for her daughter, which she considers important.

"Making time for the important things, no matter where we are."

Allyson Felix at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Felix has been open about the challenges she faces as a working mother in the sports industry. She has been a vocal advocate for greater support and protection for female athletes who wish to start families. Collaborating with various organizations, Felix strives to provide resources and opportunities for mothers in the sports world.

Moreover, Felix has expressed that motherhood has profoundly impacted her perspective and drive in life. Her career is now dedicated to her daughter, who was born prematurely in 2018 and required a month-long stay in the neonatal intensive care unit. Felix's ultimate goal is to show Camryn that, with hard work and faith, anything is possible.

“What I do think about” - Allyson Felix reveals a top secret that helps her win races

Allyson Felix at the heat of World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Felix recently shared an insightful video on her Instagram, shedding light on a crucial factor that plays a pivotal role in her race. In the video, Felix can be seen at the number 5 position just before the start of a 200m race.

In the accompanying caption, Felix begins by posing a thought-provoking question that delves into her pre-race thought process and how she manages it.

"What do I think about seconds before getting in the blocks?"

Allyson Felix proceeds to answer her own question, highlighting the technical nature of her thoughts during this crucial moment.

"Only technical thoughts. My start. My arms. My energy."

She goes on to explain how these thoughts help her eliminate any nervousness and allow her to concentrate on executing her race strategy.

"It takes away my butterflies and allows me to focus on executing."