“Me Lunch date look good” - Usain Bolt goes on a date with Kasi Bennett

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt recently enjoyed a date with his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, a multi-talented individual who is a model, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

Bolt and Bennett's romantic journey began in 2014, culminating in a beautiful family. The couple has been blessed with three children together: Olympia Lightning, Saint Leo, and Thunder.

Notably, they introduced their twins to the world in June 2021, just before Father's Day, christening their sons with names that pay homage to Bolt's renowned speed and fame.

Usain Bolt on a Lunch Date with his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett having a good time

Beyond her role as a loving mother, Kasi Bennett also thrives in her professional life. She serves as the managing director of Elevate Marketing House Ltd., a thriving marketing and business development agency headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica. Meanwhile, Bolt's athletic feats are nothing short of legendary. Holding world records in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4100 meters relay, he stands as an iconic figure in sprinting history.

Usain Bolt expressed his delight over the lunch date with Kasi Bennett by sharing a captivating image of the two on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Me lunch date look good".

Kasi Bennett's Heartfelt Birthday Message to Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt's devoted partner, Kasi Bennett, celebrated his 37th birthday by posting a heartfelt message and a lively video of him dancing.

In her Instagram post, Bennett referred to Bolt as her eternal love, her steadfast companion in all endeavors, the esteemed leader of the Storm Squad, and their very own Superman. She recounted their cherished memories and praised his deliberate commitment to fatherhood.

"To my baby, my forever love, my partner in everything, Storm Squad’s chief, our Superman. You are blessed beyond measure. Forever grateful we’ve built this beautiful life together filled with lone laughter and unlimited jokes. I tell you all the time that you are one in a million and I mean that in every way. I will forever MY MAN MY MAN MY MAN because you deserve every good and pure thing this world has to offer. You truly have a heart of gold and there is no one more selfless, kind and caring as you. Thank you for putting the kids and myself first ALWAYS, in everything you do. We love you so much baby! Cheers to 37 LEGENDARY years around the sun. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BIG DADDY!!! Love you with my everything! ❤️❤️❤️. I’ve spared you from the embarrassing video and pics this year… maybe "

In a playful note, Bennett hinted at her restraint, sparing Usain Bolt from the customary embarrassing videos and pictures this year, leaving the possibility open for future celebrations.