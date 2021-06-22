Who is Kasi Bennett? All you need to know about Usain Bolt's girlfriend as he announces the birth of twins, Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt

Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt recently welcomed his newborn twins ahead of Father’s Day 2021. He shared a photo of his family on Instagram along with his twins in the frame.

The photo featured Usain Bolt’s girlfriend Kasi Bennett, daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt and infant twins Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt.

Who is Kasi Bennett?

Kasi Bennett and Usain Bolt have been dating since 2014. They have not revealed how they met each other since they've kept their relationship a secret from the world for a very long time.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2016, Usain Bolt revealed about Bennett for the first time and later confirmed his relationship with her on Instagram.

Bennett is a resident of Jamaica and has showcased her best skills throughout her career. She's a well-known model who frequently shares snapshots from gorgeous photoshoots on Instagram. Bennett has around 388,000 followers on Instagram.

Bennett has a degree in law, and the word LLB is also written in her bio. She holds a Master’s Degree in Business Management (MBM) and has a successful career in marketing. She is also the Managing Director of Elevate Marketing House Ltd, a marketing and business development agency.

Bennett is a mother of three children and is a philanthropist. She is the founder of Project Kase, a non-profit initiative that supports Jamaican children. Also, Bennett has been the head of the charitable organization since 2017.

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett’s relationship

Kasi Bennett and Usain Bolt have been together for six years. Bennett recently wished Bolt a happy Father’s Day. Her caption read:

“Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

The date of birth of the twins has not yet been revealed. But it is clear from the photos that Bennett became a mother for the second time. She has joined the list of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Katy Perry, and more who wished the doting fathers in their lives.

Bolt and Bennett look happy together as a family. But the pair have also gone through some ups and downs in the beginning. When Bolt introduced Bennett as his girlfriend to the world, pictures of him in bed with another woman were leaked online.

Having weathered the cheating allegations storming together, the couple has strengthened their relationship with the addition of not one but two adorable members to their family.

