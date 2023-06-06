Medal rush for India on Day 2 of the U20 Athletics Championship

Day 2 of the Asian U20 Athletics Championship 2023 witnessed outstanding performances by Indian athletes, adding more medals to India's growing tally.

Susmita Singha Roy, a talented long jumper, secured a silver medal in the Women's Long Jump event with a best jump of 5.96m. Susmita's remarkable achievement propelled India to the third spot in the overall ranking chart.

With a total of three gold, three silver, and three bronze medals, India continues to make a mark in the championship. The nation's athletes are showcasing their prowess and determination on the grand stage.

Shivam Lokhare secures silver and Siddharth Choudhary clinches gold in the Javelin event of the Athletics Championship

In the Men's Javelin event, Shivam Lokhare demonstrated his throwing prowess and secured a silver medal for India with an impressive throw of 72.34m.

The success story continued for India as shot putter Siddharth Choudhary clinched the nation's third gold medal of the championship. Siddharth achieved a personal best throw of 19.52m, surpassing his earlier record at the junior level.

At just 17 years old, Siddharth's remarkable feat highlights the immense potential and talent within India's athletics program. His outstanding performance in the men's shot put event secured another gold medal for India, further solidifying the country's position in the championship.

Bronze and silver medals for the Indian athletes' relay team in Athletics Championship

The second day of the competition also witnessed several other impressive performances by Indian athletes. The 4x400m relay team displayed their skills and determination, securing a bronze medal with a commendable time of 3:30.12s. Shakeel, competing in the 800m race, also claimed a bronze medal with a time of 1:49.79s.

In addition to the bronze medals, Sharuk Khan, competing in the men's 3000m steeplechase event, demonstrated great endurance and secured a silver medal with a time of 8:51.74s. Susmita's silver medal in the long jump further contributed to India's success on the second day of the Athletics Championship.

The opening day of the Athletics Championship had already witnessed India's strong presence with gold medals won by Rezoana Mallick Heena in the women's 400m race and Bharatpreet Singh in the men's discus throw event.

