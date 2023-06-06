India showcased its dominance on the second day of the 2023 U20 Asian Athletics Championships in Yecheon, South Korea. With great determination from the skillful athletes, the team ended up securing an impressive total of six medals.

The standout performance came from Siddharth Choudhary in the men's shot put event, where he delivered an extraordinary effort. Choudhary achieved a massive personal best of 19.52m, claiming India's sole gold medal of the day.

His consistent performance saw him surpass the 19m mark three times in his first three attempts, leaving the competition far behind. Djibrine Ahmat from Qatar secured a distant second place with a best throw of 18.85m.

Unfortunately, India's Jaidev Dikka was unable to register a legal throw in the competition. Choudhary's exceptional achievement showcased India's prowess and dominance in the field of athletics.

India's strong performance on the second day of the U20 Asian Athletics Championships resulted in the acquisition of three silver medals. Shivam Lokhare displayed his talent in men's javelin, securing silver with an impressive throw of 72.34m.

Susmita showcased her skill in the women's long jump, earning silver with a remarkable personal best leap of 5.96m. In the men's 3000m steeplechase event, Sharuk Khan demonstrated his endurance, crossing the finish line in 8:51.742s to claim the silver medal.

Shakeel, a middle-distance runner, secured the bronze medal for India in the men's 800m event with a season-best time of 1:49.792s.

Following his success, the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team, consisting of Deepak Singh, Anushka Kumbhar, Navpreet Singh, and Rezoana Mallick Henna, also claimed the bronze medal, clocking 3:30.129s. These achievements further highlighted India's impressive performance at the U20 Asian Athletics Championships.

While leading the race, a mishap during the baton exchange between Navpreet and Rezoana hindered their progress. However, Rezoana demonstrated resilience by quickly recovering from the fall and crossing the finish line in third place.

