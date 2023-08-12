Men's 100m world record progression: From Donald Lippincott to Usain Bolt athletes who held the record

Men's 100m has always been a competitive event. Right from Donald Lippincott to Usain Bolt, athletes are seen vying for shattering world records in 100m. The 100m is considered the standard for speed, labeling the record holder as "The World's Fastest Man".

The men's first 100m world record was confirmed by IAAF at the 1912, Stockholm Olympics, when USA's Donald Lippincott ran in 10.6 seconds. It took around nine years to break this record when Charley Paddock recorded a time of 10.4 seconds in 1921. It took another nine years before Percy Williams set a record of 10.3 seconds in 1930.

After Williams, six more athletes achieved the 10.3 second record, given the timings were hand-recorded until 1936 when Jesse Owens achieved the 10.2 mark. Ten athletes equaled Owen's record of 10.2 seconds before another American, Willie Williams, broke the record for 10.1 seconds in Germany after two decades.

The race for under 10 seconds

Maurice Greene in the 8th IAAF World Championships in Athletics in 2001 in Canada

After four years, when West Germany's Armin Hary pulled off the sprint in 10.0 seconds, it developed a curiosity to see who would lower the time under 10 seconds. It was Jim Hines, another American track and field athlete and an NFL player, who completed the dash in 9.9 seconds in June 1968.

Hines broke his record at the 1968 Mexico Olympics with a time of 9.95. This record stood still for 14 years. In the 1991 World Championships, nine-time Olympic gold medalist, Carl Lewis lowered the time to 9.86 seconds in Tokyo.

In 1977, automatic timing became a necessity for noting world records. Eight years later, in 1999, Maurice Greene of America sprinted his way to come down to 9.7 seconds in Athens.

The Jamaican reign in 100m

Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro

Jamaican athletes Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell have ruled the 100m since 2005. Powell first broke the record in 2005 with a time of 9.768 seconds. The American sprinter Justin Gatlin broke this record next year with just 9.766 in Doha.

In 2006-07, Powell broke his own world record three times. In June 2006, he broke his own record with 9.763 seconds, followed by 9.762 seconds in August 2006. He went on to break his own record in 2007 with a time of 9.735 seconds before Bolt emerged on the scene.

"The World's Fastest Man", Usain Bolt, broke his first world record in May 2008 with a time of 9.72. He then went on to shatter his own record in the 2008 Beijing Olympics to complete the dash in 9.69 seconds. His final world record, which still stands unbroken, was at the 2009 World Championships in Athletics in Berlin with 9.58 seconds.