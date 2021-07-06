Monaco Diamond League 2021: Rai Benjamin vs Karsten Warholm to lock horns in pre-Tokyo Olympics 2020 showdown

Athletes will look to put their skills to the test at the Monaco Diamond League (July 9), which is the penultimate event ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Rai Benjamin and Karsten Warholm will headline the event as the duo lock horns during their pre-Olympic showdown in the 400m hurdles.

In the 100m, Trayvon Bromell, the fastest man this season, will also be seen in action at the Monaco Diamond League 2021. Bromell clocked 9.77 at the recent US Olympic Trials. He will be joined by teammates Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley. Both the sprinters have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic champion (100m) Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce will face American champion Gabrielle Thomas in the 200m women’s events at the Monaco Diamond League 2021.

Rai Benjamin vs Karsten Warholm – A must watch battle at the Monaco Diamond League 2021

The winner of the 400m hurdles at the Monaco Diamond League will enter the Tokyo Olympics with the ‘gold medal favorite’ status. The event will form the backdrop of a clash between the champions.

🏟The date is coming up fast and twenty-five of the world's best athletes have confirmed their presence in Monaco before their departure for Tokyo.



Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm and world number one Rai Benjamin are gearing up for the Monaco clash. The duo will cross swords for the first time this year which makes the Monaco Diamond League even more enticing.

Benjamin stirred world records at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene last week. The sprinter missed Kevin Young’s record timing by 0.05 seconds. He clocked 46.83 seconds.

Warholm, on the other hand, made a comeback in Oslo and shattered Young’s 29-year-old record. The Norwegian recorded 46.70 on the clock in front of his home crowd.

The duo will be up against Kyron McMaster (2nd best performer in the world in 2021), Alison Dos Santos (world number three) and Wilfried Happio (U23 European Champion in 2019).

Live results, TV listings and when and where to watch Monaco Diamond League 2021

The live stream of the Monaco Diamond League will be on the official YouTube channel.

As per the events, the live results will also be updated on the official Diamond League pages (Twitter and Facebook).

