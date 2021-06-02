Tokyo Olympics: Who can claim the men's 400m hurdles throne?   

The men’s 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics will most probably see a new champion. With 2016 Rio Games medalists American Kerron Clement (gold) and Kenyan Boniface Mucheru Tumuti (silver) likely not to feature at the Tokyo Olympics, the way for the next generation to get on top of the world has been cleared.

2016 Rio Games bronze medalist Yasmani Copello will aim to better his Olympic record at the Tokyo Olympics. First included in 1900, the men’s 400m hurdles event has mostly been dominated by the Americans. The USA has the most medals in the men’s event, 41 medals including 19 gold.

One would surely expect an American at the podium in the Tokyo Olympics that has been delayed and changed irrevocably by the COVID-19 pandemic. The American men’s 400m hurdles team is yet to be announced, though.

Sportskeeda takes a look at some of the medal prospects in the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics

#1 Karsten Warholm - Norway

Karsten Warholm during 2020 ISTAF Athletics Meeting at Olympiastadion in Berlin

Reigning world champ Karsten Warholm is one of the favourites in the men’s 400m hurdles event at the Tokyo Olympics. Warholm, who finished 10th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has since been in top form, winning the U-23 European Championships and the World Championships in 2017.

He went on to win the 2018 European Championships before bagging third place at the Continental Cup the same year. The Norwegian will aim for a podium finish in Tokyo at the very least.

#2 Rai Benjamin - USA

Rai Benjamin during 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha

American Rai Benjamin is one of the upcoming youngsters to watch out for in this discipline and one of the youngest to feature on this list. A silver medal winner at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Benjamin is likely to participate at the US Olympic Trials (track and field) from June 18 to 27, to make the Team USA cut for Tokyo Olympics.

Son of former West Indies cricketer Winston Benjamin, Rai was in red-hot form at the USATF Golden Games last month, winning the men’s 400m hurdles in 47.13s. With this he also broke legendary Edwin Moses’ Hilmer Lodge stadium record of 47.89s in 1979. He also won gold at the Doha Diamond League last month, clocking 47.38s.

#3 Kyron McMaster - British Virgin Islands

Kyron McMaster will be aiming to finish at Tokyo Olympics podium

Kyron McMaster will be holding aloft the British Virgin Islands flag at the Tokyo Olympics. McMaster, who won 2018 Commonwealth Games gold and added three other yellow metals in recent years to his kitty, and can pose a major challenge to his rivals.

The 24-year-old was also in action recently at the USATF Golden Games last month with Rai Benjamin. While Benjamin took gold, McMaster finished second in 47.50s, also setting the British Virgin Islands national record in the process. He also grabbed third position in the Doha Diamond League last month, clocking 47.82s.

#4 Yasmani Copello - Turkey

Yasmani Copello during 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha

Winner of the 2016 Rio Games bronze medal, Yasmani Copello of Turkey will aim to change the colour of the medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Copello, too, participated in the Doha Diamond League last month, finishing a disappointing fifth after clocking 49.11s.

