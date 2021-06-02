Watch: Jamaican Yohan Blake motivates an athlete during training

Yohan Blake is an inspiration to many, not because of his humble beginnings or the laurels he possesses, but because of how he motivates youngsters.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes around the world have gone low on confidence amid fears of contracting the virus which has taken millions of lives. Yohan Blake has emerged as a motivator, pushing them hard to pursue their dreams.

In a short video tweeted on Wednesday, Blake is seen resting on the tracks while a couple of other athletes are training. The 31-year-old, who is the second-fastest man in both 100m and 200m behind Usain Bolt, continues to motivate one of his mates to pick up the pace during his sprint.

Can you guess what I was saying? 😂 I can’t even remember but I know he can pick up the pace man! It’s always a good, motivating feeling training at the track. #BeastMode💥 @adidas @adidasrunning pic.twitter.com/LUiNR412bb — Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) June 2, 2021

“Can you guess what I was saying? Face with tears of joy I can’t even remember but I know he can pick up the pace man! It’s always a good, motivating feeling training at the track. #BeastMode,” Yohan Blake captioned the video.

This is not the first time Yohan Blake has put out a motivational video. In another video posted a week ago, he advised athletes to believe in their skill sets and be determined in life.

“I just want to encourage someone today that if you are young, if you are looking to get yourself ready for your career, be optimistic, be brave, be prudent of what you are going to do. With the skill set on your mind, have the determination to tell yourself, ‘Look, I am not going to stop’,” Yohan Blake said.

Yohan Blake trains hard ahead of Tokyo Olympics

A proud owner of four Olympic medals, Yohan Blake is currently preparing for his third Olympics in Tokyo. He recently clocked 10.09s to take the men’s 100m silver at the American Track League. Blake had clocked 10.04s in the heats earlier.

With no Usain Bolt for the first time in four Olympic Games, Yohan Blake is one of the many favorites to grab the 100m and 200m gold medals. There are several other Americans in the fray, with Canadian Andre de Grasse being another contender.