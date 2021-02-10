Yohan Blake reveals what he loves about Virat Kohli’s captaincy

Despite India’s defeat in the first Test against England in Chennai, renowned Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake praised skipper Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

India went down to England by 227 runs in the first Test of the four-match series, and the visitors put up a dominant display.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Yohan Blake shared his thoughts on the Test match.

Speaking about the Indian team and Kohli’s captaincy, the Olympic medal-winning sprinter said:

"What I really love about Team India is that Virat Kohli doesn't find any excuses. That's what I really love about his captaincy, he took the blame for everything. He said the bowlers didn't find the right areas, the batsmen were not as consistent. He said 'we got to go back to the drawing board and come back'. And that's what I love about Virat Kohli and his captaincy.”

Yohan Blake was also impressed with India’s young guns Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

Gill made a half-century in the second innings and Pant scored 91 in the first.

"And also what stood out for me was Shubman Gill, he's a wonderful batsman. Of course, Rishabh Pant is excellent. Not every time he's going to put on a show but he's excellent for the game of Test cricket. That's why I love Test cricket, it mentally tests you. (Cheteshwar) Pujara in Australia showed that wonderful fight and that's what I love to see.”

Yohan Blake praises Joe Root and James Anderson

England’s victory in the first Test was built around solid contributions from skipper Joe Root, who scored a first-innings double hundred, and veteran paceman James Anderson, who claimed three big second-innings scalps.

"Woah! What a wonderful Test between England and India. I must say, Joe Root well played, England team well played. Jimmy Anderson as usual... They say you get better with age, it is just a number. And Jimmy keep on showing that. Well done Jimmy," Blake said.

The 31-year-old also backed India to fight back like they did in Australia.

"Test cricket is absolutely the best. Second Test should be interesting, India was 1-0 down in Australia, they are 1-0 down at their home ground now. The second Test, I'm looking forward to it."

The second India-England Test will also be played in Chennai from February 13.