Monaco Diamond League 2021: When and where to watch, event timings, start lists, and live streaming details

After a brilliant ending to the Stockholm leg, the action will now move to the Monaco Diamond League, which will begin on July 9. The 400m hurdles event will be the headline of the penultimate competition ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Rai Benjamin and Karsten Warholm will battle it out with the winner entering the Olympics as a gold medal favorite.

Warholm, the two-time world champion, shattered the 29-year-old 400m hurdles world record last week in Oslo. He clocked 46.70 in front of his home crowd to break Kevin Young’s 1992 Barcelona Olympics record of 46.78 seconds.

An improved Rai Bejamin, on the other hand, missed Young’s record by 0.05 seconds during the US Olympic Trials. He recorded 46.83 on the clock to win the trials.

The 100m men at the Monaco Diamond League, meanwhile, will be an all-out battle between USA’s three Tokyo Olympic-bound sprinters. Trayvon Bromell, who achieved 9.77, the season’s fastest, will be challenged by Ronnie Baker and Fred Karley. Other racers in line to participate include Italian champions Marcel Jacobs and Filippo Tortu, and France’s Jimmy Vicaut.

Two-time Olympic champion (100m) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will also be seen in action at the 200m women’s event. American champion Gabrielle Thomas, who holds a personal best of 21.61 will challenge the Jamaican sprinter.

When and where to watch Monaco Diamond League 2021

The live stream of the Monaco Diamond League will be on the official Diamond League channel and on various broadcasters across the world.

Fans can login to YouTube while social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter will have live streams and regular updates.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6PZm2HZT3uOL1Z9F203K4g

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DiamondLeague/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/diamond_league

Event timings of Monaco Diamond League 2021

The Monaco Diamond League commences with the women’s triple jump event.

The list of events at the Monaco Diamond League are:

Men’s Events: 100m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m Steeplecahse, 400m Hurdles, High Jump, Long Jump

Women’s Events: 200m, 800, 1500m, 3000m Steeplechase, Pole Vault, Triple Jump, Javelin Throw

Event timings

(All timings are local time)

19:05: Triple Jump Women

19:20: Women's Javelin Throw

19:20: Pole Vault Women

19:50: Men's High Jump

20:03: 400m Hurdles Men

20:07: Final Triple Jump

20:18: 800m Women

20:24: Final Javelin throw

20:32: 1500m Men

20:43: 200m Women

20:49: 3000mSC Men

20:50: Men's Long Jump

21:06: 800 Men

21:16: 1500m Women

21:28: 100m Men

21:36: 3000mSC Women

21:47: Final 3 Length

Edited by Anantaajith Ra