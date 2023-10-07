My next goal is to enter 7m club, says Asian Games silver medalist in long jump Ancy Sojan

The silver-winning performance in women’s long jump at the 19th Asian Games will act as a catalyst in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, said the 22 years old Asian Games medalist Ancy Sojan.

On her way to silver-medal winning efforts at the Asian Games, Ancy pushed herself to record a 6.63m jump in her fifth attempt, a personal and season best, to make a memorable continental games debut.

“I was successful in reaching a good level at the season ending major competition in China,” Ancy told over the phone to Sportskeeda from Hangzhou. “My next year’s goal is to enter the 7m club in women’s long jump and qualify for the Paris Olympic Games.”

While the Paris Olympic Games qualification standard is 6.86m, the long-standing national record of 6.83m is in the name of Olympian and world bronze medalist Anju Bobby George.

The Olympics qualification started on July 1 and will continue until June 30, 2024. The athletes can qualify through automatic qualification as well as the world ranking system.

According to Ancy, the Asian Games was an eye opening experience as it gave her the opportunity to compete with the top continental athletes. After her fourth-place finish at the July 12 to 16 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, she ensured that she remained in good health and injury-free in the weeks leading up to the Asian Games.

“The main goal in my first major competition of the year was to stay focused and stick to the basic plan of getting a good rhythm during the medal round,” the Asian Games medalist said. “Everything worked as planned. The success at the Asian Games has given a big boost to my confidence.”

It was a moderate start for Ancy at the Asian Games as her first jump recorded 6.13m. She improved to 6.49m in her second attempt and progressed to 6.56m in her third. In her fourth attempt, she jumped 6.30m.

“I lost my balance on the first jump. Thereafter, I got my rhythm in the next jump. It added to my confidence when I recorded 6.56m in the third attempt,” the 22 year old revealed.

However, she sailed to a distance of 6.63m in her fifth attempt. She clinched the silver medal with this jump. Her last and sixth attempt was no mark.

Ancy’s previous best of 6.56m was recorded mid-May in Ranchi during a domestic competition.

“The medal in Hangzhou was a product of hard work and staying focused,” the promising jumper from Kerala added.

It has been an incredible journey for Ancy, the eldest of the three siblings. She started as a sprinter in 2013 and competed in 100m and 200m. She later switched to long jump. During her formative years, Ancy’s father Sojan ET used to accompany his daughter to competitions.

“Now she has grown big and can travel on her own,” the proud father said in a lighter vein.