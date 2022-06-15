"My performance here has boosted my confidence" - Neeraj Chopra after creating a new national record at Paavo Nurmi Games

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was elated to start the new season on a high note. The ace athlete set a new national record with a throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on Tuesday.

In the process, Neeraj Chopra broke his own national record of 88.07m, set at the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala last year.

The 89.30m effort was marginally less than Finland's Oliver Helander, who won the gold medal with a throw of 89.83m. Neeraj won the silver medal. Reigning world champion Anderson Peters finished third with a throw of 86.60m.

The young athlete said he was happy to start the season on a high and added that the performance was a confidence booster.

“I am pleased with my performance. It was my first event of the season, so I am happy to have started the season on a high note. My performance here has boosted my confidence significantly,” Neeraj said.

It was Neeraj Chopra's first competitive event since winning the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

More work in progress for Neeraj Chopra

The javelin thrower isn't the one to rest on his laurels. Although he is inching towards his goal of breaching the 90m mark, Neeraj knows there is a lot of work left to be done.

He added:

“Going forward, I am looking to work on my technique, throw, and overall performance. I am in a happy place at the moment and I just want to do well in the upcoming events."

At the Paavo Nurmi Games, Neeraj sent the spear to 86.92m on his first throw. He then bettered his first with a 89.30m throw in his second attempt. The next three tries were fouls and he sent the spear to 85.85m on his last throw.

Neeraj has a busy schedule coming up in the next two months. He will compete at the Kuortane Games in Finland before playing in the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden on June 30.

He will also have two flagship championships up his sleeve - the World Athletics Championships in Eugene and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - coming up.

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's new national record 89.30m throw at Paavo Nurmi Games

