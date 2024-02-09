"My son needs me" - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reveals Paris Olympics will be her last one

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the first Black Caribbean woman to win an Olympic gold, is set to retire after the Paris Olympics. She told American magazine Essence that she is forcing herself to retire so that she can spend more time with her family.

Fraser-Pryce, 37, ran at an elite level for over 15 years and gave birth to her son, Zyon, in 2017. During the interview, she said that her son needs her.

"My son needs me. My husband and I have been together since before I won in 2008. He has sacrificed for me. We're a partnership, a team. And it's because of that support that I'm able to do the things that I have been doing for all these years," she was quoted as saying by Essence.

The sprinter said she now owes it to her family, to do something else. But currently, she is focused on training for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. Fraser-Pryce, famously known as "Pocket Rocket", wants to finish on her terms.

"I want to finish on my own terms," she added.

Having dealt with an injury earlier, Fraser-Pryce revealed that her training regime includes pacing herself. The sprinter suffered a muscle injury at the World Athletics Championships 2023. The 4x100m relay final was the last race for the 16-time world medalist in Budapest.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce makes an impact through her Pocket Rocket Foundation

Fraser-Pryce has been elevating Jamaican youth by directing resources and motivating and encouraging youth athletes across the country. The world champion founded the "Pocket Rocket Foundation" in 2012 to support student-athletes.

She also leveraged her relationship with Nike to invest in athletic spaces and empower the youth. Fraser-Pryce said:

"I didn't start the foundation because it looks good. I started it because I wanted to give student athletes the opportunity to believe that there is so much more for them. So it has been a passion of mine to see."

She highlighted that 73 student-athletes have, so far, passed through the foundation.

According to an Instagram post, the Pocket Rocket Foundation awarded 11 new scholarships to budding athletes in various disciplines in 2023. This was the largest number of scholarships awarded since its inception.

"The scholarships cover tuition, books, uniforms, lunch and travel expenses throughout the students' high school studies."