Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce dazzles on red carpet at Awards ceremony in Jamaica

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently made an appearance at the 63rd RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards. She was one of the nominees for the Sportswoman of the Year award.

The Jamaican 10-time World champion Fraser hit the red carpet in a pink side-slit dress. The dress also had a sideways cutout design at the waist from both sides.

Jamaican Gleaner, an English-language leading news source, revealed the look of Fraser for the ceremony on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating:

“It's never a dull moment when Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce hits the red carpet. She is a nominee for the Sportswoman of the Year award at the 63rd RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened her 2023 season at the Jamaican Championships 2023, just one month before the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the women’s 200m where she clocked 22.26s to finish second behind Shericka Jackson.

In June 2023, the five-time Olympic gold medalist launched her 100m season at the Spitzen Leichathletik Luzern in Switzerland, with a time of 10.82s. She then took part at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest where she clinched the bronze medal with a season-best time of 10.77s in the women’s 100m, finishing behind Sha’carri Richarson (10.65s) and Jackson (10.72s).

Despite sustaining a hamstring injury during her second leg, Pryce played a crucial role in Jamaica’s silver-medal victory in the women’s 4 X 100m relay race that clocked 41.21s. Due to the injury, she was forced to conclude her season after the World Athletics Championships.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins the World Sportswoman of the Year at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce during the medal ceremony for the Women's 100m at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce received the World Sportswoman of the Year at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards after she became the World Champion for the fifth time in the women’s 100m and fourth Diamond League title in the discipline in 2022.

In the video, shared by Laureus on their X (Twitter) handle, an emotional Fraser stated:

“I almost cried, and I don’t usually cry. But, first, I wanna thank the Laureas Academy for this award. I have been nominated quite a few times, I think about 6. So, I am really honored to be here to receive this award.”

Fraser-Pryce is considered to be among the greatest sprinters of all time. Known widely as the "Pocket Rocket," she was also recognized as the greatest 100m sprinter of all time by CBC Sports.