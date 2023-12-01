Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce partners with Richard Mille ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic gold medalist and world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, has partnered with Richard Mille, a Swiss luxury watch company ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 36-year-old has entered into a partnership with the luxury brand while keeping her sights fixed on the upcoming Olympics. Fraser-Pryce has eight Olympic medals, including three gold, four silver and one bronze medal from four Olympic Games.

Along with Fraser-Pryce, the brand has also signed up with Belgian athlete and two-time Olympic gold medalist Nafi Thiam. Other athletes who joined Fraser-Pryce include South African sprinter Akani Simbine, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics high jump gold medalist Mutaz Essa Barshim and Spanish athlete Maria Vicente.

The luxury watch brand had previously signed up with other Jamaican sprinters, including Yohan Blake.

Expressing her thoughts about the new partnership with Richard Mille, the world champion said:

"It’s about pushing barriers! People have always told me what I could or couldn’t do, I wanted to be part of a brand that knows about timing and where age doesn’t limit your progress. At the end of the day, we have the same vision as it pertains to our legacy. What we want to achieve is timeless."

The Jamaican sprinter, also known as 'Pocket Rocket,' joins the Richard Mille family as one of the most decorated female athletes of all time.

"My fifth and final one for all time": Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on 2024 Paris Olympics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica competes during round one of the Women's 100m heats at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has had a legendary career so far. With eight Olympic medals and 16 World Championships medals, she has consistently proved her athletic prowess.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships held earlier this year in Budapest, Hungary, she was again successful in securing two medals.

Fraser-Pryce won a silver medal in the women's 4x100m. She also won a bronze medal in the women's 100m event after finishing behind Sha'Carri Richardson and fellow Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson. The 36-year-old recorded a time of 10.77 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce still aims to compete in the Olympics for one last time and disclosed her aim on Facebook saying:

"I got Paris on my mind...My fifth and final one for all time."