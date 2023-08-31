Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce hints at retirement after competing in her last World Championships in Budapest

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has said that she is considering retirement after she competed in the recently concluded World Championships at the 2023 WAC in Budapest. She confirmed that the 2024 Paris Olympics will be her last.

Fraser-Pryce won a silver medal in the women's 4x100m relay and a bronze in the 100m at Budapest. She has won 16 medals at the World Championships till date (10 gold medals, five silver medals, one bronze medal), just four short of Allyson Felix's world-record 20 medals.

Fraser-Pryce has three gold medals, four silver medals, and one bronze medal at the Olympic Games. The 2024 Paris Olympics will be her fifth Olympic participation after competing in the 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, 2016 Rio, and 2020 Tokyo variants.

Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old Jamaican, won her debut Olympics medal in 2008 in women's 100m. She went on to win gold in the 100m, two silver medals in the 200m, and 4x100m relay at the 2012 London Olympics. At the 2016 Rio games, she won a silver in the 4x100m relay and a bronze in 100m. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she won a silver in the 100m and a gold in the 4x100m relay.

"Get ready Paris, here we come," Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce aims at Paris Olympics after despite sustaining an injury

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the medal ceremony for the women's 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Jamaican legendary sprinter, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce aims to compete at the Paris Olympics despite sustaining a muscle injury at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

During her last race in Budapest in the women's 4x100m relay final, she sustained a muscle injury and was taken to the hospital. Fraser-Pryce then took to her Instagram to inform her well-being to fans and indicating she was ready to compete in the next Olympics.

“We never quit; we never stop,” she posted.

"In the face of injury, we wait, we plan, and we purpose in ourselves to work harder and acquire the readiness to be our best," she wrote. "Every chapter, no matter how it reads, always leads us to better preparation and execution when again we rise," continued Fraser-Pryce.

"So, get ready Paris, here we come," Fraser-Pryce stated.

She also expressed her gratitude to the medical team and the organizers for their quick response to her injury.

"A special “thank you” to the organizers whose swift response to my injury and recovery spoke volumes for their care and professionalism on and off the track," she wrote.

Despite the injury, Fraser-Pryce led the Jamaican women's team to a silver medal by running the second leg in the 4x100m relay.