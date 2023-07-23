Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has cruised to her second victory in the 100m event in a gap of a few days. But despite her victory, the Jamaican sprinter has revealed that she hasn't completely recovered from her injury.

Meeting de Madrid was held on July 22 at the Vallehermoso Stadium in Madrid. Fraser-Pryce competed in the women's 100m event and clocked a time of 10.83 seconds to emerge victorious.

In an interview shared on Twitter by Chris Chavez, the founder of Citius Mag, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was asked if she feels she has fully recovered from her injury. The Jamaican sprinter said:

"If I'm being truthful, then no, not a 100 percent, but it is what it is. I think, I do know, it's different things. So for me, it's just to mentally prepare myself, just to stand on the line and give it a 100 percent. I can't focus on the things I can't control right now. I just focus on what I can do and maximize on those things."

Fraser-Pryce suffered a serious knee injury earlier this year which had kept her away from the 100m events. She was expected to compete in her first 100m race at the Meeting de Madrid but she changed her plans and competed in the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzer in Switzerland on July 20.

Entering the 100m event on the back of a successful run in Switzerland, the Jamaican Sprinter started in lane four. Fraser-Pryce had a fine start and once she gained the lead over the rest of her competitors, she was able to maintain the lead and cross the finish line.

She clocked a time of 10.83 seconds, which is a meet record. Jael Sakura Bestu of Spain finished in second place with a time of 11.10. The Jamaican sprint icon's compatriot Shashalee Forbes finished in third place with a time of 11.11.

In another interview posted on the Twitter page of Continental Tour Silver Madrid 2023, Fraser-Pryce said that she is looking forward to the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

"I'm feeling good considering how I started the season. You know, not been able to compete the way I wanted to. And been able to run two 10.8 runs is truly fantastic. So for me, I [am] just looking forward to continuing to build on that, go back to training, get some more work done and look forward to Budapest."

The 2023 World Athletics Championships begins on August 19 and are scheduled till August 27 in Budapest.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed her second consecutive victory in the women's 100m event within a week. The full final results of Meeting de Madrid, as published on rfealive.info, are attached below.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: 10.83 (MR) Jael Sakura Bestue: 11.10 (PB) Shashalee Forbes: 11.11 Zaynab Dosso: 11.30 (SB) Salome Kora: 11.31 (SB) Arialis Josefa Gandulla: 11.41 Dezerea Bryant: 11.52 Paula Sevilla: 11.54 (SB)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's main focus now would be next month's 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. There, she will be eager to win her sixth world championships title in the women's 100m.