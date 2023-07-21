Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clinches 100m victory at 2023 Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her season debut in the 100m event at the 2023 Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern and achieved a startling win.

On Thursday, July 20, the social media page of World Athletics posted about Fraser-Pryce’s victory at the championships. The 36-year-old clocked an impressive 10.82 seconds, beating second-placed Zoe Hobbs (11.08s) and third-placed Kennedy Blackmon (11.11s).

Renowned as one of the greatest sprinters of all time, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce had kept the world anticipating her performance in Switzerland. This was because it was only her second competition after she returned from her knee injury.

She had previously participated in the 200m event at the Jamaican National Championships on July 9, in Kingston. Although it was her first race after recovery, she managed to grab second place, with Shericka Jackson standing out as the winner.

Initially, Fraser-Pryce had planned to participate at the Meeting de Atletismo Madrid in Spain on July 22 but changed her mind and went ahead for her shorter sprint debut.

It’s safe to say the athlete did not disappoint her fans at Spitzen Leichtathletik, whose organizers were elated when the Jamaican athlete announced her participation in the event. A few days ago, they expressed their happiness on their Instagram page, saying:

"Can't wait to see Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Lucerne. What an honour to welcome Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern."

The last time Fraser-Pryce participated in a 100m race was on September 8, 2022, in the Diamond League held in Zurich, Switzerland, where she won the gold medal.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on her comeback

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce at World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Earlier this year, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce suffered a serious knee injury. It kept her from participating in her first event of 2023, the Absa Kip Keino Classic Meet held in May, at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

The athlete had expressed her disappointment at her inability to participate in the event on social media. However, after months of recovery, she announced her return in July. She had penned down the exciting news on Instagram.

After her first race upon return, the athlete stated that she was happy to be back while adding that running at the 200m event was not easy.

"Happy to be back on the track. No amount of training beats the actual competition and let me tell you the 200m ain’t no joke. But I walked away with two season bests and a lil lactic lol," Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wrote.

Furthermore, the Jamaican expressed the challenges she overcame and how excited she was to return.

"With years of experience, you learn what works and how to pivot when faced with challenges," she added. "This was my opportunity to gauge where I am and make adjustments to get to that final destination. While I was missing the track, you guys were missing me even more and I love that for us 🫶🏾 LET’S GO!⁠"