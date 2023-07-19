"I'll see you in Paris"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sends message to Renee Regis after 17-year-old said she wants to be like the Jamaican sprinting great

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the best sprinters to have ever competed in track and field sports. Her performances have led to several younger athletes wanting to replicate her in the future. And to one such athlete, the Jamaican sprint legend has sent a message.

In a recent interview with Athletics Weekly Magazine, upcoming British athlete Renee Regis had claimed that she aspires to be like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce when she grows up. She said,

"Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is who I aspire to be when I grow up."

On seeing the tweet, Shelly-Ann tweeted a response. The Jamaican sprinter wrote,

"I’ll see you in Paris"

Screenshot of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's tweet

Renee Regis would've definitely come across the tweet by Shelly-Ann and would be delighted to get such a response from a Jamaican legend. The British sprinter Renee Regis is a upcoming young sprinter who has won a bronze medal in the 100m event of European U18 Championships. She is also a champion in the women's sprint medley 1000m at the same U18 Championships.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's response would have further inspired Renee Regis to try and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How are Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's performances in recent times as she gears up for the upcoming 100m race?

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is set to run in her first 100m race of the season at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern in Lucerne, Switzerland. The Jamaican sprinter is specialized in 100m and 200m events and has so far won five Olympic medals in 100m and 200m combined.

But Shelly-Ann has been competing in the 200 event only recently. Running the heats of the women's 200m at the 2023 Jamaica Track and Field Championships, she clocked a time of 22.39 seconds in the heats. The Jamaican sprinter clocked a time of 22.26 seconds in the finals and finished in second place behind Shericka Jackson.

So, it looks like she is slowly getting back to her best form. Shelly-Ann had said that she would run a couple of races before the 2023 World Athletics Championships, so the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern might be a part of her preparations. According to the Jamaica Gleamer, she said,

"I will be running a couple of races before the World Championships. There were slight hiccups before the season. You are disappointed but you have to take it as they come. But god has been good to me. I can't complain at all. We live on and we fight again."

Shelly-Ann made the above statement after the 200m finals of the 2023 Jamaica Track and Field Championships. The Jamaican sprinter will be facing some stiff competition at the World Athletics Championships from her fellow competitors such as Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson.

But everyone knows about the Jamaican sprinter, so it won't be a surprise if she defeats the likes of Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.