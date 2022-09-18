National Games: Triathlete Pragnya Mohan aiming for gold in her home state

Pragnya Mohan, a qualified Chartered Accountant, hopes to reinforce her status as one of India's leading triathletes at the upcoming National Games, scheduled to commence on September 29 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Pragnya Mohan has only been an athlete for close to a decade now but has made sure she is a force to reckon with on the national scene. Like all athletes, the 27-year-old is excited that the National Games are taking place after seven years.

The icing on the cake for her is the fact that she will be able to perform in front of her home crowd.

Pragnya Mohan is one of the few athletes who took part in the last edition of the Games, in 2015. She won the gold medal in the women's team event and a silver medal in the mixed team relay.

Read: Neeraj Chopra gives sneak-peek into Switzerland holiday

Speaking about the infrastructure and her previous experiences, the athlete said:

“Having competed in a number of events across the country, I can say with pride that Gujarat has some of the best roads for cycling and running events. Last time, I finished 10th in the individual event. I was disappointed since I had won the National Championships in Nashik in January 2014 and was expecting to be on the podium."

Pragnya Mohan said the terrain in Kerala helped her cause to become one of the best in the business.

"It (the 2015 edition) was the first time that I was competing on cycling and running courses that were not entirely flat. I had the experience of swimming in a lake but the undulating terrain around Kerala Agricultural University in Vellayani near Kovalam beach was a revelation."

Pragnya Mohan armed with education and training

Pragnya is leaving no stone unturned in her quest to improve and be one of the best. Armed with a triathlon course certificate from IIT, Gandhinagar, Pragnya Mohan is sure to give her best at the upcoming Games.

“The triathlon course in IIT Gandhinagar is not far from where I live. After a recce, I believe I can come up with my personal best effort here. There is already some talk of an assured gold medal for me, but I will focus only on delivering my best."

It is not just the familiarity with the environment but also her vast experience that gives her the confidence that she will be able to come up with a special performance in the National Games.

She won gold medals in two successive South Asian Triathlon Championships - both held in Pokhara, Nepal - and also gained valuable experience at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“The sport has taught me that one must be consistent in training. My best performances have only come when I have trained for long spells. I see the results when I am dedicated to the sport over time. It does not work for me when I try and do intensive training for over just a month or two."

Pragyna Mohan has not allowed the Chartered Accountant in her to surface and is satisfied with pursuing triathlon professionally at this stage in her life. She concluded by saying:

“There is the Olympic dream to chase and if it means that I have to put my career as a CA on the backburner, so be it. I am sure I will crank up my performance and be able to draw adequate support."

Also read: Uganda’s star distance runner Jacob Kiplimo confirms his entry for Delhi Half Marathon

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far