Neeraj Chopra gives sneak-peek into Switzerland holiday

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra gave a sneak-peek into his Swiss vacation by posting his adventures on social media. The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, who became the first Indian to win a Diamond League trophy, had confessed his love for Switzerland many times in the past and is currently living the dream.

Neeraj is indulging himself in adventure sports, along with his coach, uncle and close family members, with skydiving, jetboating and cliff jumping.

In a recent Instagram post, he is seen posing with his javelin in the Swiss Alps.

During his ongoing vacation, Neeraj shared a reel with a glimpse of him snow-tubing and tobogganing at Jungfraujoch, considered the rooftop of Europe. He captioned it:

"Having snow much fun".

Neeraj Chopra gifted his gold-medal winning javelin from Tokyo 2020 to The Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. In what was an iconic moment for the sportsman, his javelin joined the Hall of Fame, sharing the spotlight with other equally legendary items from India.

Dhyan Chand's hockey stick from the 1936 Berlin Games, the boxing gloves of Mary Kom, and Abhinav Bindra's triumphant rifle from Beijing 2008 are also exhibited in the museum.

Neeraj Chopra culminates a good season

Neeraj Chopra has won most of the silverware on offer this season. The javelin thrower won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, storming into the record books when he became the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold.

He continued his good form into the World Championships where won the silver medal, the second Indian winner to finish on the podium at the World Championships after Anju Bobby George's bronze medal in the 2003 edition.

Given his form, he was touted to defend his Commonwealth Games title, however, an injury forced him out of the prestigious quadrennial event.

The Indian then returned to win the Diamond League finals in Zurich earlier this month, adding another feather to his cap by becoming the first Indian to win a Diamond League trophy.

The only half-finished job Neeraj now has is to breach the coveted 90m mark, considered the gold standard in javelin throw, and looks good to be a medal contender at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

