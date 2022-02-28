Tajinderpal Singh dominates men’s shotput, Abha Khatua enters 17m club in women’s event at National Open Throws Competition

2018 Jakarta Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh and Abha Khatua excelled at the inaugural one-day National Open Throws Competition held at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala on Sunday.

On her way to winning the gold medal in the women’s shotput event, Khatua became the third Indian athlete to break the 17-meter barrier in shot put. The 26-year-old Maharashtra athlete's gold-winning performance was 17.09m.

The Bengal-born thrower not only joined 17m club but also achieved the Hangzhou Asian Games qualifying standard laid down by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Haryana’s Manpreet Kaur, India’s national record holder, finished second on Sunday with a best throw of 16.74m. It was her best effort since returning to competition last year. Kachnar Chaudhary from Rajasthan was third at 14.35m.

Punjab’s 27-year-old Tajinderpal Singh Toor claimed gold with a throw of 19.94m in men's shotput. In each of his three valid attempts, he was ahead of his rivals. Toor will be happy with his early-season form.

While Punjab’s Karanveer Singh was second with a best throw of 19.17m, Uttarakhand’s Aniket finished third at 17.63m.

Uttar Pradesh’s Sarita R Singh dominated the hammer throw with a gold-winning effort of 61.78m. But the 32-year-old missed the Asian Games qualifying standard of 63.00m. Preeti Sharawat, also of Uttar Pradesh, won the silver medal but she was far behind at 47.06m. Punjab’s Maninderjit Kaur won bronze at 45m.

Rohit Yadav, 21, raised the level of his performance to edge past his arch rival Sahil Silwal in the men’s javelin throw competition. Trailing the Haryana athlete after four rounds, Yadav came up with efforts of 77.68m and 77.89m in his last two throws to win gold while Silwal settled for silver.

Sanjana Choudhary won the women’s javelin throw with 52.41m to edge Sharmila Kumari to the silver medal.

India’s seasoned discus thrower Seema Antil won gold with a best effort of 54.93m.

Results

Men

Shot Put: 1. Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) 19.94m; 2. Karanveer Singh (Punjab) 19.17; 3. Aniket (Uttarakhand) 17.63.

Discus Throw: 1. Arjun (Delhi) 53.28m; 2. Parshant Malik (Haryana) 50.39; 3. Arvind Rathee (Haryana) 50.25.

Hammer Throw: 1. Mahipal Singh Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 54.80m; 2. Dupinder Singh (Haryana) 54.43; 3. Chetan (Haryana) 51.51.

Javelin Throw: 1. Rohit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 77.89m; 2. Sahil Silwal (Haryana) 77.01; 3. Rishabh Nehra (Uttar Pradesh) 72.60.

Women

Shot Put: 1. Abha Khatua (Maharashtra) 17.09m; 2. Manpreet Kaur (Haryana) 16.74m; 3. Kachnar Chaudhary (Rajasthan) 14.35.

Discus Throw: 1. Seema Antil (Uttar Pradesh) 54.93m; 2. Nidhi Rani (Haryana) 51.85; 3. Sunita (Haryana) 48.05.

Hammer Throw: 1. Sarita R Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 61.78m; 2. Preeti Sharawat (Uttar Pradesh) 47.06; 3. Maninderjit Kaur (Punjab) 45.00.

Javelin Throw: 1. Sanjana Choudhary (Rajasthan) 52.41m, 2. Sharmila Kumari (Haryana) 51.40, 3. Shakshi Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) 45.98.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee